The final round of the 2024 U.S. Open is going to be one to remember. Bryson DeChambeau takes a three-stroke lead into the last day of action and begin his march towards his second U.S. Open title at 2:21 p.m. ET alongside Frenchman Matthieu Pavon, who looks to play spoiler.

In the penultimate pairing are a couple of players who have plenty of experience with each other. Previously playing in the same group during the Ryder Cup last in Italy, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay will now hope to draft off the momentum of one another to chase down DeChambeau starting when they tee off ahead of him at 2:10 p.m.

Other contending couples including Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Åberg at 1:59 p.m and Tony Finau and Tyrrell Hatton a few moments earlier at 1:48 p.m.

Early morning tee times will give players and fans a look at what to expect from a crispy Pinehurst No. 2 on Sunday. Si Woo Kim and Jordan Spieth may serve as the equivalent of an espresso shot at 9:47 a.m., while a couple major champions in Cameron Smith and Wyndham Clark get going at 11:04 a.m.

All times Eastern

2024 U.S. Open tee times, Sunday pairings