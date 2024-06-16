A major championship and a whole lot of money was be awarded at Pinehurst No. 2 as the United States Golf Association announced a record purse for the 2024 U.S. Open. Upping the prize pool by $1.5 million for this year's championship, the USGA will be shelling out a total of $21.5 million after Sunday's festivities.

Taking home the largest chunk is two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured this year's national championship after a grueling final round by a single stroke over Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau won a major-record $4.3 million first-place prize for capturing the 124th U.S. Open with McIlroy claiming $2.32 million as a consolation prize to again coming up short at a major.

The $4.3 million paid out to DeChambeau represents the second-largest winner's check of 2024 behind only the $4.5 million payday earned by Scottie Scheffler for winning The Players Championship. Those who finish first at signature events on the PGA Tour pick up $4 million, while Scheffler claimed $3.6 million at the Masters and Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million at the PGA Championship.

Golfers who fell just short of raising the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday were still rewarded handsomely as the top four players all cleared seven figures. Everyone inside the top 10 is taking home at least $500,000, and those inside the top 20 are bringing in around $250,000.

Players who missed the cut did not go home empty handed, either, as the USGA once again awarded $10,000 for those who simply qualified for the championship.

Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open purse.

2024 U.S. Open prize money, purse

Total purse: $21.5 million