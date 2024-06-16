A major championship and a whole lot of money was be awarded at Pinehurst No. 2 as the United States Golf Association announced a record purse for the 2024 U.S. Open. Upping the prize pool by $1.5 million for this year's championship, the USGA will be shelling out a total of $21.5 million after Sunday's festivities.
Taking home the largest chunk is two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who captured this year's national championship after a grueling final round by a single stroke over Rory McIlroy. DeChambeau won a major-record $4.3 million first-place prize for capturing the 124th U.S. Open with McIlroy claiming $2.32 million as a consolation prize to again coming up short at a major.
The $4.3 million paid out to DeChambeau represents the second-largest winner's check of 2024 behind only the $4.5 million payday earned by Scottie Scheffler for winning The Players Championship. Those who finish first at signature events on the PGA Tour pick up $4 million, while Scheffler claimed $3.6 million at the Masters and Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million at the PGA Championship.
Golfers who fell just short of raising the U.S. Open Championship Trophy on Sunday were still rewarded handsomely as the top four players all cleared seven figures. Everyone inside the top 10 is taking home at least $500,000, and those inside the top 20 are bringing in around $250,000.
Players who missed the cut did not go home empty handed, either, as the USGA once again awarded $10,000 for those who simply qualified for the championship.
Let's take a look at a breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open purse.
2024 U.S. Open prize money, purse
Total purse: $21.5 million
1st: $4,300,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau
2nd: $2,322,000 -- Rory McIlroy
3rd: $1,445,062 -- Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay ($1,229,051 each)
4th: $1,013,040
5th: $843,765 -- Mattieu Pavon
6th: $748,154 -- Hideki Matsuyama
7th: $674,491 -- Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley ($639,289 each)
8th: $604,086
9th: $546,720 -- Davis Thompson, Corey Conners, Sam Burns ($502,391 each)
10th: $502,174
11th: $458,280
12th: $423,729 -- Ludvig Åberg, Sergio Garcia ($409,279 each)
13th: $394,829
14th: $364,829 -- Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa ($351,581 each)
15th: $338,332
16th: $316,602 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith ($299,218 each)
17th: $299,218
18th: $281,834
19th: $264,450 -- Aaron Rai, Shane Lowry ($255,759 each)
20th: $247,067
21st: $232,073 -- Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Brian Harman ($203,607 each)
22nd: $217,080
23rd: $202,521
24th: $189,048
25th: $177,314
26th: $167,319 -- Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Zac Blair, Chris Kirk,
Neal Shipley (a), Tom Kim ($153,281 each)
27th: $159,713
28th: $152,977
29th: $146,458
30th: $139,939
31st: $133,420
32nd: $126,901 -- J.T. Poston, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Cameron Smith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala, Isaiah Salinda ($110,894 each)
33rd: $120,382
34th: $114,515
35th: $109,735
36th: $104,954
37th: $100,391
38th: $96,045
39th: $91,699
40th: $87,353
41st: $83,007 -- Frankie Capan, Jordan Spieth, Tom McKibbin,
Luke Clanton (a), Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Tim Widing, Harris English, Emiliano Grillo ($72,305 each)
42nd: $78,661
43rd: $74,315
44th: $69,969
45th: $65,623
46th: $61,712
47th: $57,801
48th: $54,107
49th: $51,934
50th: $49,761 -- Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar ($51,065 each)
51st: $48,457
52nd: $47,370
53rd: $46,501
54th: $46,067 -- Nico Echavarria ($47,370)
55th: $45,632 -- David Puig ($46,501)
56th: $45,197 -- Sepp Straka, Ryan Fox, S.H. Kim, Wyndham Clark, Greyson Sigg, Brian Campbell, Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles ($44,546 each)
57th: $44,763
58th: $44,328
59th: $43,894
60th: $43,459
61st: $43,024
62nd: $42,590
63rd: $42,155
64th: $41,721 -- Martin Kaymer, Francesco Molinari, Matt Fitzpatrick ($42,155 each)
65th: $41,286
66th: $40,851
67th: $40,417 -- Cameron Young, Brendon Todd ($41,286 each)
68th: $39,982
69th: $39,548 -- Dean Burmester ($40,417)
70th: $39,113 -- Brandon Wu ($39,982),
Gunnar Broin (a)
71st: $38,678
72nd: Samuel Bennett ($39,548)
73rd: Jackson Suber ($39,113)
74th: Austin Eckroat ($38,678)