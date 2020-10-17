If there's one thing we know about South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith, it's that he's not Shi about making big plays. The senior came up huge in South Carolina's 30-22 win over Auburn on Saturday with eight receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. But it was two catches in particular that were eye-popping.

The first was Smith's lone receiving touchdown of the day -- an 11-yard fade from quarterback Collin Hill to put the Gamecocks up 20-19 in the third quarter. Initially, the pass looked like it was going to be intercepted, but Smith climbed the ladder and Moss'd the defender, who mistimed the jump on the ball. Not bad for a receiver listed at 5-foot-10.

The second was even more impressive, even though it wasn't a touchdown. Smith hauled in a 30-yard, one-handed catch from Hill in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. Smith's body control, concentration and ability to squeeze the ball were insane.

At 1-2 coming into Saturday, South Carolina really could have used a win in SEC play. They got one because of a great team effort, but Smith's individual plays stood out. They were the type of plays you need to pull the upset.