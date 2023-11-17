Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: California 4-6, Stanford 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California

Stanford Stadium -- Stanford, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stanford is on a seven-game streak of home losses (dating back to last season), California a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stanford Stadium. Stanford might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Stanford gave up the first points and the most points. They took a serious blow against Oregon State, falling 62-17. Stanford has struggled against Oregon State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Elic Ayomanor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 122 receiving yards and a touchdown. Ayomanor's longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. Ashton Daniels also helped with two touchdowns in total.

Meanwhile, even though Washington State scored an imposing 39 points on Saturday, California still came out on top. California skirted past Washington State 42-39. The win was just what California needed coming off of a 63-19 defeat in their prior matchup.

Jaydn Ott continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 167 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to California's defensive line and their six sacks. Washington State's QB won't forget David Reese anytime soon given Reese sacked him three times.

Oregon State's victory bumped their season record to 8-2 while Stanford's loss dropped theirs to 3-6.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Stanford came up short against California when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 27-20. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of California's Ott, who rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown. Now that Stanford knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

California is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Series History

Stanford has won 5 out of their last 8 games against California.