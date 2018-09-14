Watch Stanford vs. UC-Davis: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal (home) vs. UC Davis Aggies (away)

Current records: Stanford 2-0; UC-Davis 2-0

What to Know

Stanford will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UC-Davis at 2:00 p.m..

Stanford had more than a touchdown to spare in a 17-3 win over USC. No one put up better numbers for Stanford than Bryce Love, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 136 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, everything went UC-Davis' way against San Diego last Saturday as they made off with a 54-21 victory. The success made it back-to-back wins for UC-Davis.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. UC-Davis's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Stanford defensive front that amassed 4.0 sacks against USC, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stanford Stadium, California

Stanford Stadium, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.