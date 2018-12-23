WATCH: Texas high school football state championship game ends on crazy Hail Mary game-winner

Texas high school football state championship games are serious business to begin with, but when you add in some late-game drama, the title contests become even more memorable. That's exactly what took place on Saturday night in the Class 6A state championship game between North Shore and Duncanville.

Down 36-35 with the final seconds ticking off the clock in regulation, North Shore was left with one final chance for glory from near midfield. Quarterback Demetrius Davis took the snap out of the shotgun, stepped up and heaved the most important pass of his high school career toward the end zone. Somehow, some way, with three defenders in his vicinity, wide receiver AJ Carter jumped up and came down with the near-improbable catch to secure the third Texas state championship for North Shore.

HOLY COW!!!



In one of the most amazing plays you will EVER see, @NSNationFB wins on a Hail Mary heave to the end zone!#UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/dLF0dkDQO4 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 23, 2018

A play and moment such as that is special no matter where it happens in the game of football, but it's made just a little more special when it takes place in the state of Texas -- where high school football is unquestionably king -- and inside AT&T Stadium where 50,000 spectators were taking it all in live.