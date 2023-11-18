Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: UCF 5-5, Texas Tech 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas

Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $18.99

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UCF Knights are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Jones AT&T Stadium. The pair worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Kansas typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Texas Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Tech sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 16-13 win over Kansas. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Jerand Bradley and Tahj Brooks were among the main playmakers for Texas Tech as the former picked up 91 receiving yards and the latter rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown. Brooks has been hot recently, having posted 100 or more rushing yards the last three times he's played. Gino Garcia did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals.

Meanwhile, UCF put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Oklahoma State 45-3 at home.

UCF got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was RJ Harvey out in front who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 8.6 yards per carry. Harvey's longest rush was for an incredible 92 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of John Rhys Plumlee, who threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns on only 18 passes.

The victory got Texas Tech back to even at 5-5. As for UCF, the victory also got them back to even at 5-5.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the match is expected to be close, with Texas Tech going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UCF is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Saturday's match might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Red Raiders have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Knights (currently ranked third in rushing yards per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 233.7 per game. It's looking like Saturday's match might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Texas Tech is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

