WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa throws first interception of the season in first half vs. LSU
The Alabama quarterback is human after all
In case you haven't heard, No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU are squaring off in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the game of the year in college football on Saturday night. Leading the charge for the unblemished Crimson Tide all season long has been sophomore sensation Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
The superstar entered the game without throwing a single interception for the 8-0 Tide, but hat changed late in the first half when Tagovailoa threw up a bomb deep downfield from his own 40-yard line in the hopes of making one big play before heading to the locker room. LSU's Todd Harris leaped in front of the Alabama receiver, however, and served Tagovailoa his first pick of the season.
It turns out that Tagovailoa is human after all.
He did, however, toss a touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III late in the first quarter to open scoring in the showdown in Death Valley. It is unlikely, though, that Tagovailoa's first interception in his last 195 passes will have a huge impact on his Heisman Trophy chances.
