Virginia running back Mike Hollins, who survived the 2022 on-campus mass shooting, scored his first touchdown near the end of the first half for the Cavaliers. The play was Hollins' first touchdown since he was wounded in the mass shooting.

Hollins, a senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, took the ball on second-and-2 and hit an open hole for a 4-yard rushing touchdown through multiple James Madison defenders. The touchdown cut JMU's lead to three points before the half, a key swing after UVa spotted the Dukes a 14-0 lead to start the game.

Four Virginia football players were shot by former teammate Christopher Jones Jr. in November 2022 after returning from a field trip with their class. Three players -- Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. -- died from their injuries. Another student, Marlee Morgan, was injured and spent time hospitalized but also survived. Check the first graph. Hollins decided to return to the team in 2023 after recovering from his injuries.

After the early deficit, freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has stepped up in relief duty for injured starter Tony Muskett. Colandrea has completed 11 of 12 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in his second career college football game. Hollins leads UVa with 9 yards rushing.