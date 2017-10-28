WATCH: Wisconsin left tackle gets a tremendous big man TD on throwback pass
Michael Deiter is an offensive lineman who did non-offensive lineman things Saturday
Wisconsin has mostly flown under the radar despite being undefeated and ranked in the top 10. A 24-10 win over Illinois is another ho-hum notch in the Badgers' belt as they make a run towards the Big Ten Championship Game. But their final offensive touchdown of the day was anything but ordinary.
Rather, it was of the large man variety thanks to a throwback to offensive lineman Michael Deiter for what was technically tabbed as a four-yard "run."
Here's another look courtesy of Wisconsin's Twitter account.
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN‼️🙌@MichaelDeiter! #OnWisconsinpic.twitter.com/3ceKTVdsv3— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 28, 2017
A Piesman Trophy nomination is surely in the works for Deiter.
