WATCH: Wisconsin left tackle gets a tremendous big man TD on throwback pass

Michael Deiter is an offensive lineman who did non-offensive lineman things Saturday

Wisconsin has mostly flown under the radar despite being undefeated and ranked in the top 10. A 24-10 win over Illinois is another ho-hum notch in the Badgers' belt as they make a run towards the Big Ten Championship Game. But their final offensive touchdown of the day was anything but ordinary. 

Rather, it was of the large man variety thanks to a throwback to offensive lineman Michael Deiter for what was technically tabbed as a four-yard "run." 

Here's another look courtesy of Wisconsin's Twitter account. 

A Piesman Trophy nomination is surely in the works for Deiter. 

