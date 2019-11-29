Winningest football coach in America, John McKissick, dies at 93

South Carolina high school football coaching legend John McKissick, who was the nation winningest football coach at any level, died on Thursday at the age of 93, according to The Post and Courier. He had been in hospice care and was surrounded by his family at the time of this death, according to the Associated Press. McKissick served as the head coach of Summerville High School from 1952 until his retirement in 2014.

During his six decades at Summerville, McKissick led the program to 10 state championships and accumulated a 621-155-13 record. McKissick won his final state title in 1998.

"It's a tremendous loss not only for the Summerville community, but the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina," former Stratford High School coach Ray Stackley told The Post and Courier. "For guys like me, who coached against him for a lot of years, we became fierce competitors with him, but also tremendous friends. He and I have had a special friendship for a long, long time. It's going to be hard to imagine the Lowcountry and Summerville football without John McKissick."

McKissick was hired in 1952 for $3,000 per year and transformed Summerville into a powerhouse in the area. The Summerville head coach also served as the school's athletic director and even was granted a patent for the cloth helmet covers that separate offensive and defensive players during practice sessions. McKissick put his two daughters through college with the money that he made from the patent.

One of more impressive stretches of McKissick's career came from 1978 to 1980, when Summerville won 41 consecutive games. It's fair to say that McKissick has had his name in the record books quite a bit. He became the only football coach to reach 600 wins at any level in 2012. Nine years prior, he had become the first coach to reach 500 wins.

McKissick also was named to the South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2005.

The storied head coach molded many players during his time on the sidelines. One of the most notable Summerville alums is wide receiver A.J. Green, who went on to star at Georgia and currently plays for the Cincinnati Bengals.