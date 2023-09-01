The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers will be eyeing immediate success under first-year coach Luke Fickell when they host the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Wisconsin hired Fickell away from Cincinnati, where he went 57-18 in six seasons, taking the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. The Badgers closed the 2022 season with a win over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Buffalo went 7-6 overall last season, picking up a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Buffalo odds, while the over/under is 54 points.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo spread: Wisconsin -27.5

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo over/under: 54 points

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo money line: Wisconsin: -5000, Buffalo: +1540

Why Wisconsin can cover

Fickell is replacing Paul Chryst, who was fired after a 2-3 start last season. The Badgers were able to build some momentum under interim coach Jim Leonhard, who led the team to a 4-3 finish to the year. They were subsequently picked to win the Big Ten West in the conference preseason poll, sitting one point ahead of Iowa.

Redshirt senior transfer Tanner Mordecai, who was a two-year starter at SMU, provides immediate talent and experience for the Badgers. Mordecai completed 66.4% of his passes and racked up 72 touchdown passes in his two seasons with the Mustangs. Wisconsin returns running back Braelon Allen, who has rushed for 2,510 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Why Buffalo can cover

Wisconsin is having to adapt to a new system under offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and it will be without center Jake Renfro (foot) and tight end Riley Nowakowski (foot) on Saturday. The Badgers have only covered the spread three times in their last nine Saturday games. Buffalo enters the year with momentum after winning seven of its final 10 games last year.

The Bulls have been an outstanding team to back in season openers, covering the spread in nine of their last 13 Week 1 contests. They are led by graduate student Cole Snyder, who threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns as the starter last year. Buffalo has experience on defense as well, with linebacker Shaun Dolac leading the nation with 97 solo tackles in 2022. See which team to pick here.

