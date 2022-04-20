Texas landed a big commitment on Tuesday night in the form of Agiye Hall, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver, who spent last season at Alabama. Hall announced his commitment on Twitter. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month after participating in the first half of spring practice with the Crimson Tide.

Hall had four catches for 72 yards last season, including two catches for 52 yards in the College Football Playoff National Championship loss to Georgia. That came on the heels of a stellar spring game performance in 2021 when he also had four catches for 72 yards.

Hall was a four-star transfer portal prospect and the No. 45 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class out of Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, Fla. He will reunite with former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who was on the Alabama staff for a majority of Hall's high school recruitment. He is the fourth ex-Alabama player to join Sarkisian in Austin since Sarkisian got the job prior to the 2021 season.

Hall will join a Texas wide receiver corps that features Xavier Worthy, who had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman last season. Sarkisian also added ex-Wyoming star Isaiah Neyor -- one of the most sought-after receiving prospects in the transfer portal -- earlier this offseason.

While Hall doesn't have the experience of a projected starter, his spring game performance last season and success in the title game without John Metchie III or Jameson Williams on the field made him one of the more promising members of the Crimson Tide receiving corps heading into spring practice. He was fighting with Ja'Corey Brooks, Traeshon Holden, JoJo Earl and Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton for playing time prior to his departure.