Wyoming DB charged with two felonies for pointing unloaded firearm at two people and pulling the trigger
The incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 19 involving defensive back Allen Smith III
A Wyoming football player is facing two felony charges of aggravated assault and battery with the threat to use a drawn deadly weapon. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Allen Smith III, a freshman defensive back from Culver City, California, was arrested on Friday after allegedly pointing an unloaded firearm at the heads of two individuals and pulling the trigger.
The report says that the two victims drove Smith to an apartment to drop off some laundry. Smith asked them if they wanted to see his gun. When he returned to the car, he allegedly pulled the trigger of the weapon four times. After asking if they thought it was funny, he pulled the trigger four more times at the head of the other individual in the car.
Both victims "thought they were going to die," according to the affidavit obtained by the Star-Tribune.
Smith's camp denies the allegations and says that Smith's weapon is a pellet gun and not a real firearm.
"We dispute the criminal charges, and we're working hard to clear his name," said Jason Tangeman, Smith's lawyer on the case.
Smith is a 5-foot-9, 170-pounder from who was a two-star prospect in the Class of 2019 and signed in the early signing period. He has yet to record a tackle during his first season of college football.
The 3-1 Cowboys will host UNLV on Saturday night at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.
