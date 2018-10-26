Wyoming DT suspended indefinitely after being charged with false imprisonment, harassment at team hotel

Wyoming is taking on Colorado State in Fort Collins on Friday evening, and will be doing it without one of its best players.

Defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan was issued a summons for a Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and a Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by Fort Collins, Colorado police on Friday morning at the team hotel. Those two summons require a future court appearance, according to a release from the school.

"Youhanna was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously," coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. "I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie."

A spokesman for the Fort Collins police department told The Coloradoan that a call was received about a report of harassment at 9:46 a.m. MT. The school continues to investigate the incident.

"We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue," said athletic director Tom Burman. "Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning."

Ghaifan was one of the stars along the Cowboys defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 282-pound junior has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018. He had 69 tackles, 15.5 for loss and seven sacks last year.

The Cowboys and Rams will tee it up at 10 p.m. ET on Friday night.