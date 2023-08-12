Amazon Prime Day 2023 has passed, but the window of opportunity to buy a great new TV at a tremendous price is still open. The Samsung Frame TV is the ideal combination of flat-screen TV and wall art, helping it blend seamlessly into your home. This TV was named the top-selling option from CBS Essentials in 2022.

Football season is now here with preseason games unfolding on almost a daily basis. The regular season in college football kicks off in less than two weeks. That means now is a great time to upgrade your viewing experience as the action on the gridiron intensifies in the coming weeks.

The Samsung Frame isn't your typical television. It gives you the opportunity to enjoy art when you're not watching TV. Thanks to the built-in motion sensor, the Frame becomes a display of your art collection. The Frame also features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, The Frame allows you to go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

The Frame comes with a slim-fit wall mount, which will allow you to display beautiful pieces of art through your television. You'll be able to showcase artwork from world famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

The Frame also features a customizable bezel, allowing you to complement your style however you see fit. The bezel is magnetic making it easy to change when the mood or inspiration strikes.