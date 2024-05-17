REI

REI's biggest sales event of the year is on. From now through May 27, the REI Anniversary Sale is giving shoppers a chance to save up to 70% on the best gear to power all of their outdoor adventures. From top-rated hiking boots and camping gear to our favorite mountain bikes and outdoor apparel, the retailer has tons of great deals on everything you need to make the most out of this spring and summer.

For members, the sale is even bigger. From now until May 27, you can apply a 20% coupon to any item of your choice -- even if it's not on sale during the retailer's Anniversary Sale. You can also take an extra 20% off an already-discounted item from REI Outlet. Some exclusions apply for both coupons, but that's a pretty sweet deal for REI members.

To get in on it, sign up for a membership (just $30 for a lifetime membership) and then use code ANNIV24 at checkout to apply your coupon to eligible items.

Best deals from the REI Anniversary Sale

You can save big on premium apparel and gear from Patagonia, Hoka, Garmin and other brands you love during the REI Anniversary Sale.

Hoka Kaha 2 GTX: 25% off

The Hoka Kaha 2 GTX was built to keep your feet comfortable on the toughest trails. A waterproof leather upper is paired with Hoka's signature Vibram Megagrip rubber soles for maximum protection even as you slog through mud and creeks. On the inside, these hiking boots are as plush as Hoka's famous running and walking shoes.

Both men's and women's sizes are 25% off during the REI Anniversary Sale. Get a pair for just $180 (reduced from $240).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

70% off soft, stretchy Patagonia pants: Patagonia Wind Shield pants

With its stretchy and breathable soft-shell fabric, this pair of Patagonia Wind Shield pants is made for moving. Lightweight and quick-drying, you can wear these pants on their own during your hikes, runs and bike rides this spring.

Come winter, the stretchy, loose-fit pants with their zippered cuffs are easy to pull on over thermal tights and winter boots.

The all-season wind and water-blocking pants from Patagonia are on sale at REI right now. Both men's and women's sizes are available for just $50 (reduced from $169).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Save 40% on The North Face Recon Pack

Durable and spacious, The North Face Recon Pack is the perfect hiking backpack for day trips. With 30 liters of storage capacity, there's room for water, snacks, sunscreen and everything else you'll need out on the trail. All of that's protected by the backpack's ripstop nylon exterior.

For fragile or valuable items like sunglasses or your phone, there's a fleece-lined pocket to keep them safe and separate from the rest of your gear.

Get the durable hiking backpack at REI for just $65 (reduced from $109).

Alpine Weekender Tent 4 (Save 56%)

Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person tent from Alpine Mountain Gear. The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.

Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent at REI for less than half price -- just $65 (reduced from $150).

Get $100 off the Garmin Instinct 2x Solar

One of the best smartwatches you can take on the trail, the Garmin Instinct 2 solar boasts durability that can withstand life's adventures, including shock resistance and water resistance up to 100 meters. The GPS watch from Garmin connects to three global navigation satellite systems: GPS, GLONASS and Galileo so you'll be able to track your routes no matter how far off the beaten track you are.

Best of all, it features powerful solar charging to keep the battery charged even if you're far from an outlet. With at least three hours of direct sunlight per day, the smartwatch's battery life is unlimited.

During the REI Anniversary Sale, you can get the advanced hiking smartwatch for just $350 (reduced from $450).

Save 20% on a rugged jogging stroller: Thule Glide 2

Featuring an ergonomic, adjustable handle, an integrated handbrake and large wheels, the Thule Glide 2 is built for runners but works great for walks and hikes, too. For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. It's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With this top-of-the-line jogging stroller, you can still make time for your runs even with a newborn in tow.

During the REI Anniversary Sale, the premium jogging stroller is available for just $520 (reduced from $650).

Co-op Cycles DRT 1.2 mountain bike (20% off)

The Co-op Cycles DRT 1.2 is a solid entry-level mountain bike with everything you need to dive into your new favorite hobby. With 10 gears and powerful hydraulic disk brakes, you'll be able to climb steep slopes and zoom along flats without losing control.

Get the nimble mountain bike at REI for $799 (reduced from $999).

46% off a premium water bottle: Hydro Flask

This 40-ounce Hydro Flask is large enough to keep you hydrated from the first mile to the last on your next hike, bike ride or walk. Built with 18/8 stainless steel and double wall vacuum insulation, the leak-proof bottle keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours. The flex clap makes it easy to hang this from a bag when hiking but it's also convenient for easily pulling out of a side pocket while running or biking.

Regularly listed at $50, you can get this stylish Hydro Flask water bottle at REI for just $27.

Shop more great deals from the REI Anniversary Sale