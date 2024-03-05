Amazon / Walmart

Sometimes, there's nothing better than kicking back in front of your TV with your favorite game-time snacks and your fellow sports-obsessed buddies. But there is one way to make that moment even better: Get a top-of-the-line 4K TV that offers blur-free motion and an ultra high definition picture so you and your friends can analyze every second of the match.

Whether your house is the go-to house for watching the nonstop action of March Madness or you're just ready for a TV upgrade, keep reading to find our three top picks for the best TVs for watching sports in 2024.

Best sports TV overall: Samsung Frame

Walmart

Samsung Frame is a brilliant, high-resolution TV, and a showcase for works of art, all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to art mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off art mode and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory.

It features a matte display film that reduces glare, giving you the best view of all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, the Frame offers Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

If you generally watch the game with friends, the brightness and anti-glare screen of Samsung's Frame might be the best for ensuring everyone in the room can see the game.

The 4K TV comes with a slim-fit wall mount, which will allow you to display beautiful pieces of art through your television. You'll be able to showcase artwork from world-famous galleries and museums in the comfort of your living room. With a subscription to Samsung's Art Store, you have unlimited access to a library of over 1,400 new and classic pieces of art from established and emerging artists.

This makes it a great TV for sports fans who want 4K clarity while watching the game, but who don't like the look of a big bulky TV in their living room.

During the Discover Samsung Spring Sale, you can get the Frame for up to 30% off. Prices start at $550 for the 32-inch Frame during the sale (reduced from $600).

What we like about Samsung's "The Frame:"

The anti-reflection screen with matte display film eliminates most glare so you and your friends can enjoy the game no matter where in the room you're sitting.

QLED technology tends to be brighter than OLED, making this TV better for daytime viewing or rooms with lots of light.

The Quantum HDR processor delivers blacker blacks, brighter whites and all-around more vibrant color and precision detail.

Upload your own photos and artwork to display while it's in art mode, or use an optional Samsung subscription.

While we love these deals at the Samsung sale, select sizes of Samsung's "The Frame" are on even deeper discount at Walmart. Get the 43-inch or larger at Walmart for even less than you'll pay at Samsung. Shop your preferred size at Walmart below:

Best picture quality in a sports TV: LG OLED C4 series 4K TV

Amazon

This 65-inch LG OLED C4 series TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal.

Boasting a higher refresh rate -- 144 Hertz to the C3's 120 Hertz -- the new C4 series TV offers smoother movement and less blur. While both offer 4K definition, that extra boost of blur-free movement can be critical if you like to pause the game for a frame-by-frame analysis of the action. With that said, it's missing the anti-glare screen to ensure you can still see that action no matter where you are in the room or what kind of lighting you are in.

The upgraded AI processor on the latest generation of this OLED TV automatically upscales the sound and images from lower-quality sources so you can experience 4K resolution across everything you watch, even if it wasn't produced in 4K.

The same goes for audio, which the new AI processor can upgrade into immersive surround sound or remaster for improved clarity and balance. Though, you'll want to pick up a good soundbar to get the most out of this feature.

Sports fans will also appreciate the addition of multi-view, a feature that lets you split the screen so you can watch two things at once. That'll come in handy for watching MLS regular season games and other sports that tend to have overlapping schedules.

Prices range from $1,500 for the 42-inch C4 TV up to $5,400 for the 83-inch version. Shipping is expected to start on March 11, 2024, so preorder your C4 series TV today to be one of the first to receive LG's newest OLED TV.

What we like about the LG C4 series TV:

The 144Hz maximum refresh rate provides the smoothest movement and most blur-free picture.

A new AI processor automatically enhances image and sound in real-time to give you the best possible viewing experience, regardless of the source quality.

The new multi-view feature lets you watch two things at once on the same TV.

OLED technology boasts better contrast than QLED technology.

The super thin TV can be mounted to the wall or placed on a TV stand.

Best outdoor TV for watching sports: Sylvox Pool Pro

Amazon

The Sylvox Pool Pro is one of the most waterproof outdoor TVs on the market. Sure, you can't dunk it, but it can handle the splashing from your kids diving in the pool. This also makes it a great option for watching the game while relaxing in a hot tub.

In addition to being waterproof, the Sylvox Pool Pro is compatible with Google Assistant, allowing you to command the TV with your voice. So there's no need to dry off your hands each time you want to change the channel or adjust the volume.

And if you need to keep the volume down for your neighbors or your sleeping kids, take advantage of the wireless Bluetooth connection to pair your TV to your waterproof headphones to enjoy the game at full volume without disturbing anyone else.

Get the durable outdoor TV on Amazon starting at $2,599 for the 43-inch size.

What we like about the Sylvox Pool Pro:

With IP55 water resistance, you can mount this TV on a poolside patio without worrying about splashing and rain.

The 2,000 nit screen is bright enough to watch even in direct sunlight.

An anti-glare screen means everyone can see the action no matter where they're sitting.

Shop more top-rated TVs for watching sports