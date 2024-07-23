Nike

Back-to-school season has officially begun and it's bringing fresh styles and even fresher deals with it. Even if you're not technically going back to school yourself, you can still save 25% or more on some of the best running shoes, most iconic sneakers and other great footwear at the Nike back-to-school event.

Right now, the deals are better than ever with already on-sale clearance items dropping even lower during Nike's limited-time sale. When you use the code SPORT25 at checkout, you can take an extra 25% off select styles. Keep reading to find our favorite Nike deals across every category this summer, from running shoes to golf shoes, or tap the button below to shop all the shoes that qualify for Nike's extra 25% off back-to-school deal.

But hurry -- there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Best Nike running shoe clearance deals

Looking for a great back-to-school deal? Some of the best running shoes are on clearance sale at Nike now.

Nike Invincible 3: 30% off

The Nike Invincible 3 is one of the brand's cushiest running shoes to date. Built as a daily trainer, the running shoe features a tall stack of ZoomX foam in the midsole and extra padding around the heel and tongue for a comfy fit that doesn't pinch or rub.

A wider base makes for a more stable, confident landing while an extra flexible and breathable Flyknit upper gives you that snug yet weightless fit.

During the Back to School event at Nike, these cushy runner-approved shoes are on sale for up to 30% off. Men's sizes have dropped to $133, while women's sizes start at $116 (reduced from $190). Use code SPORT25 at checkout to make sure you get the lowest price possible on eligible colorways.

Best clearance deals on Nike walking shoes

Nike Roshe One (24% off)

The Nike Roshe One first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.

It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.

For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists out there, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.

You can get one of Nike's most in-demand walking shoes at one of its lowest prices yet right now. Regularly priced at $75, select colorways in women's sizes are up to 24% off at Nike so you can get a pair for as low as $57.

While men's sizes have sold out at Nike, you can still find them at Amazon and StockX. Prices start at $47 on Amazon and $48 at StockX for the popular walking shoe.

Best clearance deals on Nike Jordans, Dunks and more

Some of Nike's most popular and trendy shoes are on sale now.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid (Over 40% off)

Nike's Air Jordan is as comfortable as it is iconic. The premium leather upper adds style that you can flaunt both on and off the court while a padded collar, cushioned sole and air-sole units deliver comfort and support.

Available in a variety of styles, one of Nike's bestsellers continues to be this classic design inspired by the original Air Jordan that was first released in 1985, sparking a vibrant sneaker culture that persists to this day.

Select colorways of this iconic mid-top sneaker are on sale in both men's and women's sizes. While the color choices differ for men's and women's Air Jordans, the sizes are all unisex so you can easily find your favorite colorway in a size that fits you.

During Nike's Back to School event, use code SPORT25 to slash an extra 25% off the price of certain colorways.

Prices are as low as $71 (reduced from $125).

Best Nike gym shoe clearance deals

Nike Metcon 9: 55% off

Nike might be known for its running shoes, but the brand also makes a great selection of trainers and weightlifting shoes. The Nike Metcon 9, in particular, is one of the most popular weightlifting shoes on the market, especially for cross-training. Built for deadlifts and other high-intensity weightlifting, the shoes feature a wide Hyperlift plate in the heel to provide stability and support under heavy loads.

The toe box is designed with a stretchy, breathable fabric that molds to your foot while still providing enough stretch to let your toes spread out while doing squats or deadlifts. That way, you get the secure fit you need to train safely without restricting your feet when you need extra movement.

This makes it a great gym trainer for someone who does a lot of HIIT workouts that combine a mix of dynamic exercises and strength training.

Get a pair of Nike Metcon 9 gym shoes for as low as $68 (reduced from $150) when you use code SPORT25 at checkout during the Nike Back to School event. Women's sizes start at $102 during the sale.

Best tennis shoe clearance deals at Nike

Nike Air Max 90: Over 40% off

Nike's growing line of tennis shoes feature wear-resistant traction and just the right balance of stability, flexibility and responsiveness.

One of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the Air Max 90. Featuring plush cushioning, a foam midsole and a rubber waffle outsole, this tennis shoe provides support, comfort and just the right amount of traction for optimal stability on a tennis court. Plus, the air cushioning gives you a little extra bounce for your overhead shots.

The Nike Air Max 90 can be yours for as low as $74 right now in women's sizes (reduced from $130). Prices start at $98 for men's sizes. Just use code SPORT25 at checkout to make sure you're getting the best price possible.

Best golf shoe deal at Nike

Nike Jordan ADG 4: 22% off

Golfers will love the clearance deals available at Nike. The popular Nike Jordan ADG 4 in black and cement grey pictured here is 22% off right now. Other colorways are 15% off. You can get the stylish yet functional golf shoe for as low as $143 at Nike right now (reduced from $185).

Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.

PGA Tour Superstore is offering a competing deal that's even better. While the black colorway has sold out on the golf retailer's website, other color choices are available for 38% off.

