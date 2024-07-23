Back-to-school season has officially begun and it's bringing fresh styles and even fresher deals with it. Even if you're not technically going back to school yourself, you can still save 25% or more on some of the best running shoes, most iconic sneakers and other great footwear at the Nike back-to-school event.
Right now, the deals are better than ever with already on-sale clearance items dropping even lower during Nike's limited-time sale. When you use the code SPORT25 at checkout, you can take an extra 25% off select styles. Keep reading to find our favorite Nike deals across every category this summer, from running shoes to golf shoes, or tap the button below to shop all the shoes that qualify for Nike's extra 25% off back-to-school deal.
But hurry -- there's no telling how long this deal will last.Get an extra 25% off at Nike
Best Nike running shoe clearance deals
Looking for a great back-to-school deal? Some of the best running shoes are on clearance sale at Nike now.
Nike Invincible 3: 30% off
The Nike Invincible 3 is one of the brand's cushiest running shoes to date. Built as a daily trainer, the running shoe features a tall stack of ZoomX foam in the midsole and extra padding around the heel and tongue for a comfy fit that doesn't pinch or rub.
A wider base makes for a more stable, confident landing while an extra flexible and breathable Flyknit upper gives you that snug yet weightless fit.
During the Back to School event at Nike, these cushy runner-approved shoes are on sale for up to 30% off. Men's sizes have dropped to $133, while women's sizes start at $116 (reduced from $190). Use code SPORT25 at checkout to make sure you get the lowest price possible on eligible colorways.
Shop men's sizes:$133
Shop women's sizes:$116 and up at Nike
More great Nike clearance deals on running shoes:
We've found even more deals on must-have Nike running shoes.
- A lightweight racing shoe for 25% off: Nike Streakfly, $128 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $170)
- An agile trail running shoe for 44% off: Nike Kiger 9, $96 (reduced from $150)
- A light and bouncy daily running shoe under $100: Nike Winflo 11, $68 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $105)
- 30% off the previous generation of Nike's best super shoe: Nike Alphafly 2, $206 (reduced from $295)
Best clearance deals on Nike walking shoes
Nike Roshe One (24% off)
The Nike Roshe One first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.
It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.
For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists out there, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.
You can get one of Nike's most in-demand walking shoes at one of its lowest prices yet right now. Regularly priced at $75, select colorways in women's sizes are up to 24% off at Nike so you can get a pair for as low as $57.
Shop women's sizes:$57 at Nike
While men's sizes have sold out at Nike, you can still find them at Amazon and StockX. Prices start at $47 on Amazon and $48 at StockX for the popular walking shoe.$47 and up at Amazon $48 and up at StockX
Shop more Nike walking shoe deals this week:
Find even more great deals on our favorite Nike walking shoes.
- Over half off cushy walking shoes with tons of support: Nike Air Huarache Premium, $68 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $145)
- Save 25% on a pair of Roshes with all-terrain traction: Nike Roshe G Next Nature, $68 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $85)
- 40% off a plush and stylish tennis shoe for all-day wear: Nike Air Max 90 Futura, $87 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $150)
- Save $80 on a supportive running shoe you'll love walking in: Nike React Infinity 3, $79 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $160)
- Get $35 off your new favorite hiking shoes: Nike Wildhorse 8, $105 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $140)
- Save on a pair of soft, responsive platform walking shoes: Nike Court Legacy Lift, $58 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $90)
Best clearance deals on Nike Jordans, Dunks and more
Some of Nike's most popular and trendy shoes are on sale now.
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid (Over 40% off)
Nike's Air Jordan is as comfortable as it is iconic. The premium leather upper adds style that you can flaunt both on and off the court while a padded collar, cushioned sole and air-sole units deliver comfort and support.
Available in a variety of styles, one of Nike's bestsellers continues to be this classic design inspired by the original Air Jordan that was first released in 1985, sparking a vibrant sneaker culture that persists to this day.
Select colorways of this iconic mid-top sneaker are on sale in both men's and women's sizes. While the color choices differ for men's and women's Air Jordans, the sizes are all unisex so you can easily find your favorite colorway in a size that fits you.
During Nike's Back to School event, use code SPORT25 to slash an extra 25% off the price of certain colorways.
Prices are as low as $71 (reduced from $125).
Shop men's sizes:$71 and up at Nike
Shop women's sizes:$71 and up at Nike
Shop more Nike clearance deals on Jordans, Dunks and more:
Save on other best-selling styles at Nike.
- The retro-inspired Air Jordan 1 as a low top: Nike Air Jordan 1 Low, $81 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $125)
- A timeless Nike Dunk in premium leather: Nike Dunk High Premium, $72 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $140)
- Save on a stylish sneaker you can wear every day: Nike Dunk Low Retro, $87 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $115)
- Get over $40 off a fresh take on the classic Air Jordan: Nike Jumpman MVP, $124 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $165)
- A bold yet classic sneaker for over 40% off: Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo, $54 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $100)
- Save 45% on plush low-top sneakers with an elevated design: Nike Air Force 1 Premium, $74 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $135)
- 35% off a sleek, soft skate shoe: Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid, $58 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $90)
Best Nike gym shoe clearance deals
Nike Metcon 9: 55% off
Nike might be known for its running shoes, but the brand also makes a great selection of trainers and weightlifting shoes. The Nike Metcon 9, in particular, is one of the most popular weightlifting shoes on the market, especially for cross-training. Built for deadlifts and other high-intensity weightlifting, the shoes feature a wide Hyperlift plate in the heel to provide stability and support under heavy loads.
The toe box is designed with a stretchy, breathable fabric that molds to your foot while still providing enough stretch to let your toes spread out while doing squats or deadlifts. That way, you get the secure fit you need to train safely without restricting your feet when you need extra movement.
This makes it a great gym trainer for someone who does a lot of HIIT workouts that combine a mix of dynamic exercises and strength training.
Get a pair of Nike Metcon 9 gym shoes for as low as $68 (reduced from $150) when you use code SPORT25 at checkout during the Nike Back to School event. Women's sizes start at $102 during the sale.
Shop men's sizes:$68 and up at Nike
Shop women's sizes:$102 and up at Nike
More gym shoe clearance deals from Nike:
Shop even more reduced prices on must-have Nike gym shoes.
- Nike tech in a traditional weightlifting shoe design: Nike Romaeleos 4, $140 (reduced from $200)
- A versatile gym shoe for 25% off: Nike In-Season TR 13, $64 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $85)
- Get 23% off a flexible, breathable gym shoe: Nike SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature, $80 (reduced from $105)
Best tennis shoe clearance deals at Nike
Nike Air Max 90: Over 40% off
Nike's growing line of tennis shoes feature wear-resistant traction and just the right balance of stability, flexibility and responsiveness.
One of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the Air Max 90. Featuring plush cushioning, a foam midsole and a rubber waffle outsole, this tennis shoe provides support, comfort and just the right amount of traction for optimal stability on a tennis court. Plus, the air cushioning gives you a little extra bounce for your overhead shots.
The Nike Air Max 90 can be yours for as low as $74 right now in women's sizes (reduced from $130). Prices start at $98 for men's sizes. Just use code SPORT25 at checkout to make sure you're getting the best price possible.
Shop men's sizes:$98 and up at Nike
Shop women's sizes:$74 and up at Nike
More great Nike clearance deals on tennis shoes:
Nike has even more tennis shoes on sale now.
- Rep Rafael Nadal on the court: Nike Court Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa, $137 and up (reduced from $160)
- Save $50 on pillowy soft tennis shoes: Nike Air Max Bliss LX, $100 and up (reduced from $150)
- Get 25% off a stylish and comfortable tennis shoe: Nike Court Legacy Next Nature, $53 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $70)
- Responsive and supportive tennis shoes for over $85 off: Nike Court Air Zoom Vapor 9.5 Tour Leather, $95 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $180)
Best golf shoe deal at Nike
Nike Jordan ADG 4: 22% off
Golfers will love the clearance deals available at Nike. The popular Nike Jordan ADG 4 in black and cement grey pictured here is 22% off right now. Other colorways are 15% off. You can get the stylish yet functional golf shoe for as low as $143 at Nike right now (reduced from $185).
Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.
Shop unisex sizes:$143 at Nike
PGA Tour Superstore is offering a competing deal that's even better. While the black colorway has sold out on the golf retailer's website, other color choices are available for 38% off.$120 at PGA Tour Superstore
More golf shoe deals from Nike:
Nike has even more golf shoes on sale now.
- Save 44% on a classic pair of Jordans made for the golf course: Nike Air Jordan I High G, $100 (reduced from $180)
- A responsive spiked golf shoe for 35% off: Nike Infinity Tour 2, $109 (reduced from $170)
- 37% off stylish low top with course-ready traction: Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G, $94 (reduced from $150)
- Vintage style meets modern golf shoe tech: Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG G, $83 with code SPORT25 (reduced from $160)