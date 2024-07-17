Amazon / CBS Sports

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. Some of the biggest savings during the event are on big ticket items like complete golf club sets, premium golf bags and top-of-the-line golf rangefinders. But if you've already snagged all your big golf upgrades for the summer, it's time to put the finishing touches on your equipment with some small but mighty golf tech and accessories.

From a budget-friendly golf rangefinder deal to swing trainers and stand bags, there are some surprisingly high-quality Amazon Prime Day golf deals under $50 right now. Most of this golf gear is priced above $50 normally, so if you don't nab these Prime Day deals today, you likely won't see them at prices this low again.

Best under $50 golf tech deal: Revasri slope rangefinder

Amazon

During Amazon Prime Day, you have a rare opportunity to nab a top-rated golf rangefinder for under $50. The Revasri rangefinder helps you turn swing decisions into a science, delivering key data like distance and slope.

Regularly listed at $65, Prime members can get the golf rangefinder for just $48 today.

Half off a tour-ready driver for kids: PGA Tour G1 Series junior driver ($30)

Amazon

Normally listed at $60, this PGA Tour G1 Series driver is precision-crafted to help young golfers practice their swing with tour-grade tech in a kid-sized club. A lightweight fiberglass shaft and forgiving titanium alloy head help reduce spin while accommodating your kid's slower swing speed.

During Prime Day, you can get the PGA Tour G1 Series junior drive for just $30. Amazon also dropped the price to $30 on the putter and 7 iron.

TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls: $34 (reduced from $50)

Amazon

TaylorMade's seamless ball features layered construction and a cast urethane cover. The golf ball delivers high speed, high launch and a soft feel. The ball's expanded core delivers increased speed.

Rated 4.8 stars by enthusiastic Amazon shoppers, these TaylorMade golf balls are on sale for $34, reduced from $50.

Save on golf balls for football fans: Wilson Staff Duo Soft NFL golf balls

Amazon

Get a set of top-of-the-line golf balls with your favorite NFL team's logo printed on them at Amazon. Engineered for easier launches and longer flights down the fairway, the Duo Soft golf ball boasts a specialized construction designed to maximize energy return. This helps improve speed and reduce spin for straighter shots.

Right now, you can get a box of 12 NFL-themed golf balls at Amazon for $26 (reduced from $30).

Vice Pro Plus limited edition gold golf balls: $32 (save 20%)



Amazon

Add some serious flair to your next golf game with these golden golf balls from Vice Golf -- Amazon reviewers call them conversation starters. The balls feature a thin cast urethane cover for maximum feel and short-game spin. They're recommended for players with high swing speeds.

Regularly $40, Amazon Prime members can score these golden golf balls today for $32. Black and yellow-orange balls are available at the same price.

The sturdiest Callaway tees you'll ever own are just $8 (save 60%)

Amazon

Prime members can save big on sturdy Callaway golf tees. Regularly $20, Prime members can pick up this pack of ten tees for just $8. The 3.25-inch tees have a plastic white base and a black rubberized cup.

Amazon reviewers love these 4.7-star-rated golf tees. "I call them my tuxedo tees," says one Amazon reviewer. "They make me happy just looking at them. They work perfectly and have a very long life."

"These tees are very durable," says another. "I've played over seven rounds using one tee."

Champkey Sunday golf stand bag: $48

Amazon

When squeezing in a quick round before the weekend's over, ditch your full-sized golf bag and head to the links with this lightweight Sunday golf bag. With a 3-way divider and room enough for four or five golf clubs, this 3.4-pound stand bag is just big enough for the essentials. The five spacious pockets on the outside are perfect for stashing your rangefinder as well as extra golf balls, tees and other must-haves on the course.

Amazon is offering this $60 golf stand bag to Prime members for just $48 during Amazon Prime Day.

Hone your swing with the Sklz Gold Flex golf swing trainer: $41

Amazon

Between rounds at the golf course, use the Sklz Gold Flex golf swing trainer to improve your swing strength, tempo and flexibility. The top-rated swing trainer features exaggerated flex in the shaft and a weighted head that are designed to help you strengthen the muscles you use through a swing as well as improve your overall swing mechanics.

Normally listed at $70, this 4.5-star-rated golf swing trainer is on sale for Prime Day for just $41.

More Amazon Prime Day golf deals under $50

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.