The long-anticipated C4 series TV by LG officially launched in March and has now dropped to its lowest price yet thanks to this Mother's Day deal we found at LG, Best Buy and Amazon. The best-in-class OLED TV from one of the world's best OLED TV makers, the C4 is an upgraded version of the LG C3 series, one of our favorite sports TVs.

The C3 series is a tough model to beat as it boasts an already-fast 120 Hz refresh rate and high contrast OLED technology. But LG has outdone itself with the upcoming launch of the C4 series, boasting a maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz, more powerful AI processing, improved audio and other cool upgrades.

For a limited time, shoppers can save between $100 and $500 on the LG C4 series TV, depending on the size and retailer. Keep reading to see what TV deals are available and where to get the best price on the size you want.

How to save up to $500 on the new LG C4 OLED TV

One of the most notable changes LG made in the C4 series OLED TV is to the AI processor. The latest Alpha a9 AI in the LG C4 TV is what makes the faster 144 Hz refresh rate possible. It's also better at upscaling sound and images from lower-quality sources, so you can experience 4K resolution across everything you watch, even if it wasn't produced in 4K.

The same goes for audio, which the new AI processor can upgrade into immersive surround sound or remaster for improved clarity and balance. (You'll want to pick up a good soundbar to get the most out of this feature.)

Sports fans will appreciate the addition of multi-view, a feature that lets you split the screen so you can watch two things at once. That'll come in handy for watching NBA games and other sports that tend to have overlapping schedules.

Normally, prices range from $1,500 for the 42-inch C4 TV up to $5,400 for the 83-inch version. But LG, Best Buy and Amazon have all slashed prices for Mother's Day.

The best deals are at Amazon, where every size is between $150 and $500 off right now. Here's a full list of the deals offered by the major online retailer:

LG and Best Buy are also offering deals, with every size of the new LG OLED TV between $100 and $200 off.

