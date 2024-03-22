Amazon

The first-ever Amazon Big Spring Sale is here. From now until March 25, shoppers can score huge savings on top-rated TVs from Samsung, LG and other popular brands. That includes some of our favorite TVs for watching sports, like the LG C3 series and durable outdoor TVs. Keep reading to see our favorite sports TV deals or tap the button below to start shopping the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Our favorite TV deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Here are the best deals on sports TVs that you can shop right now. (PS: While it's not on sale, you should check out the new-for-2024 Samsung Frame TV -- pre-orders just opened on this reader-loved TV that's great for watching sports.)

Save up to 34% on the LG C3 Series OLED TV

Amazon

Now that the LG OLED C4 series TV is out, this is your chance to save big on the previous generation OLED TV from the leading brand for OLED tech. The LG C3 Series boasts plenty of similar specs to the newest model, including more than 8 million self-lit pixels for maximum contrast and an AI processor that can upgrade any source to 4K definition.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024, prices start at just $897 for the 43-inch model. But all sizes are on sale so you can save 20% or more on the best sports TV to fit your space.

Sylvox outdoor TV: $899 (save $321)

Amazon

The Sylvox Deck Series TV is one of the best outdoor TVs you'll find under $1,000. The weatherproof TV features crystal clear 2160p resolution on an ultrabright (1,000 nits) anti-glare screen. So you can watch the game any time of day and enjoy a bright, clear picture. It works just as great on the patio as it does out by the pool -- anywhere that gets partial sun.

When summer rolls around, the TV's built-in air circulation system helps keep it cool, while the durable IP55 construction keeps dust and water out.

The 43-inch size of this durable outdoor TV is on sale at Amazon for $899 (reduced from $1,220).

Amazon 4 Series 4K Fire TV: Save up to 38%

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. All sizes of Amazon 4 Series TVs are on deep discount during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, with prices starting at $230 for the 43-inch version (reduced from $370).

Get a new TV for under $200: 40" Hisense FHD Roku TV

Amazon

If you're looking for a smaller TV, Amazon has several great budget options on sale right now, including this 40-inch Hisense 1080p Roku smart TV that's available for $150. It's not a 4K TV, but given its smaller size, that may not matter much to your eyes.

This Hisense Roku TV features a 1080p high-definition LCD screen with a full array LED backlight to add even crisper definition. With a slim bezel design, the TV boasts a wider viewing angle so everyone in the room can see the action. It makes a great TV for an office or the kids' bedroom -- anywhere a big-screen TV would be out of place.

Get 40% off the 65" Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung

The Neo QLED 4K TV features some of the latest and greatest Samsung screen technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, brilliant colors while the HDR10+ mapping tech adds contrast, shading and scene-by-scene tone adjustments for a realistic picture.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day it is or where you've placed it. The 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is selling for just $1,198 at Amazon (reduced from $1,998).

The 55-inch size is also on sale. Get the slightly smaller Neo QLED 4K TV for $978 (reduced from $1,498).

65" LG UR9000 series 4K TV: $547 (save $83)



Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated LG 4K TV is one of the best options at its price point. It boasts an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound, transforming lower-resolution content into the sharper, more detailed 4K quality you want in your TV. The AI can automatically adjust the screen brightness according to changing light levels in the room so you're always getting the optimal brightness level.

All sizes of this LG television are on sale at Amazon, ranging from 43 to 75 inches, but the best discount is on the 65-inch size shown here. Regularly $630, you can get it during the Big Spring Sale for $547.