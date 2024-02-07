Stanley

Whether you're hydrating for that HIIT class you never miss or you're just trying to heed your doctor's orders (what was it, a water bottle a day keeps the doctor away?), you're going to need a reusable water bottle or two this year. These days, taking care of yourself and the planet is the definition of cool.

Plus, reusable water bottles--especially the insulated stainless steel kind featured below--are better at keeping your water ice cold and refreshing than your standard, flimsy disposable bottle. Other perks of ditching single-use bottles for a reusable water bottle include leakproof lids, less plastic-y taste, and more cash in your pocket since you can refill as needed instead of buying another bottle.

Whether you need to stay hydrated for a full 18 holes of cold weather golfing or you just want a reliable water bottle you can use every day, we've rounded up our favorites to help you find the best match. Keep reading to find the best reusable water bottles of 2024, from the trending Stanley Quencher to a smart water bottle that tracks your water intake.

The best reusable water bottles for 2024

It's impossible to talk about water bottles this year without talking about that water bottle. Is it worth it? Does it leak? What is it? Keep reading for our honest assessment of the Stanley Quencher, the must-have water bottle of 2024. We'll also show you other top-rated, high-quality reusable water bottles that are trending this year.

Most popular reusable water bottle: Stanley Quencher

There is no reusable water bottle more popular right now than Stanley. The tumbler's vacuum-sealed top promises to be leak-proof, and the stainless steel tumbler is (almost) dent-proof. This is a perfect water bottle for anyone working from a desk all day or for those hanging at home. Worth the price? It is!

Voice of experience: Stanley's magic is that the top is vacuum sealed. But when the bottle heats up, especially when it's empty, that lid can get tight. If your vacuum-sealed top turns impossible to open, put your Stanley in the freezer for ten minutes or so, and the top should come right off. #ithappenedtome

With tons of stylish colorways and new limited-edition designs coming out on the regular, the Stanley Quencher is as much a fashion accessory as it is a way to stay hydrated.

You might have a hard time finding certain colors but Amazon always seems to have a wide selection of gorgeous colors in stock. Get the 30-ounce size of the viral water bottle for $35. There are smaller sizes priced as low as $20, but if you want the iconic Stanley Quencher look with the handle, you'll have to get a 30-ounce or larger tumbler.

More Stanley Tumblers and water bottles to consider

Best reusable water bottle for the gym: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid

A few years ago, Hydro Flask quickly went from being an incredibly reliable, leak-proof water bottle to a must-have accessory thanks to social media. The brand's popularity hasn't waned thanks to the (really) leak-proof tops and sturdy steel construction.

Featuring 18/8 stainless steel, this Hydro Flask water bottle is corrosion-resistant, durable and lightweight. The bestselling water bottle features Tempshield insulation in the body and honeycomb insulation in the cap. That helps keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.

We chose this lead-free bottle and lid because the lid loop makes it that much easier to carry when trying to get your water in all day. That and the flip up straw make it easy to hydrate mid-workout without slowing down.

Prices start at $40 for the 24-ounce size water bottle.

Most versatile water bottle: Iron Flask

A top seller on Amazon, Iron Flask's water bottle is more of a canteen. , and appreciate the brand's promise of a leak-proof bottle that won't sweat from condensation.

We love that it comes with three different lids (without having to buy them separately). The Iron Flask comes with a straw lid, a flip lid, and a stainless steel twist-on lid--all leakproof. So you can switch it up depending on where you're going that day.

With more than 116,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, customers rave about the double wall insulation that keeps beverages cold for hours. Sizes range from 14 ounces to 64 ounces, price varies by size. The 40-ounce size is on sale for $23, reduced from $27.

Best water filter bottle: LifeStraw Go Series

The Lifestraw brand is known for its pocket-sized water filters that can remove 99.99999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, dirt and other contaminants that can end up in water. Made for outdoorsy folk who might need to resort to drinking from a stream or lake in an emergency, this NSF-certified water bottle comes with one of those powerful water filtration built right into the lid.

Just fill up the bottle with water, attach the lid and sip from the mouthpiece. As you do, water is pulled through the two-stage filtration system before reaching the mouthpiece. The advanced membrane microfilter can remove impurities from up to 1,000 gallons of water before it needs to be replaced. The carbon filter capsule at the top can clean up to 26 gallons.

This self-proclaimed ultimate sidekick would make a great gift for hikers, but it's just as useful as your everyday water bottle to take to work or the gym.

You can get the 24-ounce stainless steel LifeStraw Go series water bottle on Amazon for $51 and up (reduced from $60). Price varies with color.

Smartest water bottle: Hidrate Spark Pro

Drinking as much water as you're supposed to in a day is easier said than done, even when you have a water bottle at your side. The Hidrate Pro was designed to end that struggle. How? The base of the stainless steel bottle glows when you haven't taken a sip in a while. That way, if you're still building the habit, you'll get a regular visual reminder that it's time to drink water.

In this Pro version, a sensor on the bottom keeps track of how much water you drink and syncs that information to an app that you can install on your phone or smartwatch. So if you're tracking your hydration in a fitness app, this water bottle eliminates the need to manually log your water intake.

It even has a tracker so you can find it if you forget where you left it. And all that smart tech lasts for up to 14 days between charges. Plus, even if you forget to charge it, it still functions as a regular dumb water bottle without those high-tech features.

Get the smart water bottle on sale at Amazon for just $70 (reduced from $80).

Most innovative water bottle: Mobat Foam Roller Water Bottle

This stainless steel water bottle wrapped in high-density foam takes care of your hydration and your recovery needs in one convenient design. The 40-ounce bottle is large enough to carry plenty of water to stay hydrated during your workout.

When you're not drinking, lay it on the floor and use it as a foam roller to soothe sore muscles and promote a better recovery. The carefully crafted trigger point surface texture on the foam helps deliver a targeted deep tissue massage and increased blood flow to your muscles.

The innovative design is a serious space saver for your gym bag. Instead of carrying a separate bulky foam roller and water bottle, toss this 2-in-1 Mobot in your bag and you're ready to go. And don't worry about breaking or denting the bottle. The durable 18/8 stainless steel bottle and EVA foam boast a 350-pound weight capacity.

Available in a variety of fun colors, you can get that handy 2-in-1 foam roller water bottle for $60 on Amazon.