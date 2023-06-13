Summer is here and I've got hydration on my mind. Everywhere I turn, I can't help but notice an earnest hydrator lugging an (enormous) steel straw water bottle around.

I've always been a Yeti water bottle user. I like the ease of slipping my water bottle into the side pocket of my bag. These giant Stanley tumblers seem like more of a weight lifting exercise to me than a way to stay hydrated. Before judging however, I got my hands on a Stanley cup to see what all the fuss is about.

Top tumblers in this article:

Water bottle brands like Yeti and Hydro Flask have been top sellers ever since VSCO girls and outdoorsy types began touting them on social media. Then, Stanley and a group of hard-driving social media influencers entered the chat, making Stanley's stainless steel FlowState tumbler (complete with pale pastel colors and special edition drops) their water bottle of choice.

Both brands feature a staggered, sweat-proof design, meant to fit in many car cup holders. Yeti's smaller size tumblers have handles, and Stanley's do not. Both have mechanisms to prevent straws from getting loose or lost. Both boast dishwasher-safe (top shelf, please) parts, but Yeti's straw is slightly more durable than Stanley's.

Which is hydration option best? Here's what you need to know.

Yeti Rambler Straw Tumbler vs. Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState

While both Yeti and Stanley make great choices in the trendy stainless steel straw top tumbler arena, there are some key differences between the two.

The Yeti Rambler

Features handles on all sizing, not just larger options

Is slightly lighter in weight than Stanley

Offers more vivid, bright color choices

Is easier to find for purchase

Features a shatter proof, more durable straw

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState

Boasts slightly better insulation than Yeti

Features a leak-proof top, while Yeti does not

Limited edition colors can be very hard to find

Doesn't offer handles on its smaller sizing, which get heavy and become a nuisance on the go

Keeps beverages chilled longer than Yeti

Features that Yeti and Stanley share

Are constructed from double wall, high-quality stainless steel

Are dishwasher safe

Keep beverages chilled or warm for 8 hours or more

Are shatter proof and resistant to (most) dents

My choice? Both Stanley and Yeti make a great product, but I prefer the smaller sizing with handles that Yeti offers.

My favorite Stanley and Yeti stainless steel straw tumblers

You can't go wrong when choosing between Yeti and Stanley. To me, however, one stainless steel tumbler brand stands out.

Yeti Rambler Straw Mug

Amazon

Yeti's Rambler straw mug earns 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The smaller size (compared to Stanley's 40 oz.) were key factors here in giving Yeti such high marks. Though many reviewers use their Rambler near a desk or computer, owners liked being able to take it on the go without it being too heavy or cumbersome.

Like Stanley, Yeti features an elevated handle, vacuum seal construction and sweat resistant mug. The 18/8 stainless steel construction is highly durable against inevitable drops and spills, while the top is designed to keep the straw in place.

Yeti's Rambler straw tumbler stands out due to its solid, shatterproof straw, which is molded at the bottom to prevent it getting loose or lost. Rambler's top is not built to sustain hot beverages, but it is dishwasher safe (top rack suggested). Unlike Stanley's Quencher lid, Yeti's Rambler straw lid is not leak proof.

The Yeti Rambler comes in an array of color options, more vivid than Stanley's infamous pastel palette.

How long do beverages stay cold or hot? Yeti promises beverages stay icy cold for up to 16 hours and piping hot for up to 11 hours.

Stanley Stainless Straw Quencher

Amazon

The narrow base is meant to fit in most car cup holders (though not mine!) and the vacuum insulation promises to keep drinks cold, iced or hot for hours. A key feature of Stanley's Quencher is the FlowState lid, whose cover rotates in three positions: a straw opening with a seal that prevents splashes and keeps the straw in place, a drink opening and a full-cover position that prevents leaks and spills.

Like Yeti, Stanley's Quencher is dishwasher safe and constructed from 90% recycled BPA free stainless steel.

Only the larger sizes, 30 ounces and 40 ounces, have handles. Both weigh over a pound unfilled, making them better suited for an office or home water bottle rather than one that stays with you all day.

How long do beverages stay hot or cold? Stanley promises beverages stay cold for 11 hours, iced for 2 days and warm for 7 hours.

Yeti Rambler With Chug Cap



Amazon

The Yeti Rambler with Chug Cup gets you sipping water faster thanks to the triple haul handle, which requires just a half turn to open. That makes sips easier and more accessible during a workout or class. The double-wall vacuum seal insulation keeps beverages cold (or hot) and the 18/8 stainless steel adds durability to prevent dents.

The Chug Cap is not meant for hot beverages.

Yeti Rambler With Chug Cap, $40

Yeti Yonder Water Bottle with Yonder Chug Cap

Amazon

Yeti's Yonder comes in two sizes and is specifically designed to be lightweight and shatter resistant. The bottle claims to be 100% leakproof and dishwasher safe. Not only is the Yeti Yonder durable, it's made from BPA-free materials.

Shop Father's Day gifts from Yeti:

Father's Day is June 18th, which gives us just enough time to take advantage of Amazon Prime's fast and free shipping. Yeti's wide array of Dad-friendly gifts make shopping so much easier this year.

Related Content on CBS Sports: