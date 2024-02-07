Stanley

Stanley stans (and Stanley parents) can now take their water bottle obsession to a new level with the official launch of the brand's first apparel collection. This week, Stanley dropped a full line of sweatshirts, T-shirts and more apparel for all ages and genders. If you've always dreamed of cozying up in a sweatshirt that matches your Stanley Quencher or a pair of socks that rep your favorite flying bear, this is your chance.

Here are some of our favorite finds from the new collection. Grab a comfy new hoodie or T-shirt for yourself, or gift them to the Stanley-obsessed people in your life.

A cozy hoodie for Stanley fans: The Gradient Hoodie

Stanley

Featuring 100% organic cotton fleece and a brushed inside, the Gradient Hoodie is as functional as it is fashionable. Wear it under your winter jacket on your next winter hike or ski trip. Toss it in your running backpack for a cozy post-marathon layer, or wear it while you kick back in front of your TV to watch the game.

It's breathable, yet warm. And best of all, it features the iconic Stanley bear printed in a colorful rainbow gradient.

Get the Gradient Hoodie directly from Stanley for $70.

A performance T-shirt showcasing Stanley history: The Patent Essential Tee

Stanley

The new Patent Essential Tee is made with a lightweight, breathable cotton jersey material you can move in. Make this your go-to gym T-shirt or add it to your summer running gear collection.

The minimalist line art graphics show the original Stanley thermos patent design filed back in 1913. Who could have guessed that this 111-year-old sketch would one day spark a hydration revolution?

Get a piece of Stanley heritage for $30.

A durable and comfortable hat: The Classic Patch Corduroy Cap

Stanley

Vintage corduroy meets modern comfort in this stylish Stanley hat. The adjustable strap lets you get the perfect fit while a mesh sweatband lining the inside wicks away sweat to keep you dry and comfortable. The all-cotton corduroy exterior is super soft yet durable enough to serve as your new everyday hat all year long.

Get the Stanley corduroy cap in ginger for $30.

More great finds from the new Stanley clothing collection

Round out your new Stanley fit with these editor-loved clothing and accessory picks while they're still in stock.