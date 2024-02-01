Amazon

If you've heard the news or seen the viral TikTok videos about lead in that Stanley cup you just bought, you might be concerned -- and understandably so. The bad news is that the rumors are true. Stanley, like most stainless steel water bottle makers, uses a small bead of lead at the bottom of the bottle to seal the two layers of steel that create that double-wall vacuum insulation.

The good news: your chances of actually being exposed to that lead are slim to none. The bead on the bottom of the cup is covered by a steel surround. Neither you nor your beverage are ever in contact with the lead.

(That said, there are water bottle brands out there where the protective cap covering the lead seal has a tendency to break off. That has happened with the now-recalled Green Sprouts sippy cups, Tiblue children's cups and Klickpick cup sets.)

Stanley cups are known for their durability, and we found no record of recalls related to lead exposure from the brand. So if you finally scored the Stanley Quencher of your dreams, you can keep using it. In the rare event that the base cap does come off and expose the lead, you can submit a claim to Stanley and get a free replacement thanks to the lifetime warranty on your Stanley cup.

However, if you're shopping around for a new water bottle and you'd rather avoid the (minimal) risk that the lead seal gets exposed, there are some great lead-free Stanley alternatives out there. Here are some of our favorites.

The best lead-free water bottles

If the news about lead in Stanley and Yeti cups still makes you nervous, keep reading for the best lead-free alternatives to help you meet your hydration goals in 2024.

Closest thing to a Stanley Quencher: Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler

If you love the look of the Stanley Quencher but prefer something that doesn't have lead, the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler is the best match. Featuring an almost identical silhouette, complete with a narrow base that fits in your cup holder, this insulated water bottle comes in a variety of stylish colors. There aren't nearly as many color options as you get with the Stanley, but the ones available boast a similar aesthetic.

Most importantly, Hydro Flask bottles are lead-free and BPA-free. The durable, double-walled stainless steel tumbler can keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours -- though it doesn't say exactly how long.

Get the 40-ounce stainless steel water bottle while it's on sale at Amazon for $40, reduced from $45.

Top features of the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler:

With a durable handle, narrow base and stylish color options, this tumbler is almost identical to the Stanley Quencher.

The press-in straw lid is splash resistant.

Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps your drinks hot or cold for hours.

It's dishwasher safe.

Next level insulation: Klean Kanteen

Klean Kanteen prides itself on building eco-friendly and high quality products that last. This lead-free water bottle is made from 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel that promises not to impart a metallic flavor to your beverage.

Its trademarked Climate Lock system and unique thread design on the cap add even more insulation power to the stainless steel bottle so it can keep your beverage ice cold for up to 75 hours. One reason it can lock in cold for so long is that the flexible straw is housed in a leak-proof twist cap that you can close to conceal the straw when you're not drinking.

Get this 32-ounce insulated water bottle directly from Klean Kanteen for $45.

Top features of the Klean Kanteen:

The stainless steel straw has a flexible silicone tip that folds down under the twist cap to better insulate your beverage when you're not drinking.

The lead- and BPA-free water bottle keeps your drink ice cold for up to 75 hours.

It's durable, chip-resistant and easy to clean.

A stylish glass alternative to steel: Winsa glass tumbler

If you're among the folks who avoid stainless steel because you don't want your water to taste metallic, we highly recommend glass. It's a better alternative to plastic (which can also leave an aftertaste), and not as fragile as you might think.

The ergonomically designed Winsa tumbler, for example, is made from durable borosilicate glass, a thermal shock resistant glass that's stronger than other types. For added protection and better grip, this tumbler is also cased in a silicone sleeve.

The Winsa tumbler features a design that's similar to the iconic Stanley Quencher, including an easy-carry handle and car cup holder-friendly base. There's no lead seal in this stylish, all-glass tumbler.

While it doesn't boast nearly the same level of insulation as a double-walled stainless steel water bottle, it does hold the temperature of your drink for a bit. But you'll want to top it off with ice once in a while if you need your beverage to stay ice cold.

We like this glass tumbler because there are no paint markings on the bottle that might contain lead. If you opt for another glass bottle, your best and safest bet is to stick with ones that don't have any paint on the surface.

Get the 32-ounce Winsa glass tumbler on Amazon for $20 with the on-site coupon (reduced from $25).

Top features of the Winsa glass tumbler: