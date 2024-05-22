Amazon

The Memorial Day deals are coming in hot, but this particular deal will keep your beverage ice cold. The Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler, CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite lead-free alternative to the Stanley Quencher, is 25% off at both Hydro Flask and Amazon right now.

All sizes are 25% off but our readers' favorite, the 40-ounce tumbler, gives you the best bang for your buck. Regularly priced at $40, the stylish and durable tumbler dropped to just $30 during these retailers' Memorial Day Sales. Tap one of the buttons below to shop all the Memorial Day deals on Hydro Flask or keep reading to learn more about why our readers are obsessed with the All Around Travel Tumbler.

Get 25% off the popular Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler

Amazon

Featuring an almost identical silhouette to the viral Stanley Quencher, the Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler has a convenient handle and a narrow base. It fits in your hand, your car's cup holder and your dishwasher -- yes, this stylish water bottle is dishwasher safe.

The insulated water bottle comes in a variety of stylish colors, ranging from chic pastels to warm earth tones and even a few signature colorways like the new Sugar Crush.

Most importantly, Hydro Flask bottles are lead-free and BPA-free. The durable, double-walled stainless steel tumbler can keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours.

Both Amazon and Hydro Flask have shaved 25% off the price of the 40-ounce stainless steel water bottle. Get if for just $30 (reduced from $40).

