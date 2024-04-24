Amazon / Zappos

You don't have to wait for Memorial Day to snag great deals on all your favorite gear. From deep discounts on Callaway and Wilson golf gear to clearance deals on best-in-class sports TVs, we've rounded up all of the best deals on the brands CBS Sports Essentials readers love.

That includes major savings on premium gear for golf, pickleball and tennis as well as great early Memorial Day deals on shoes, smartwatches, headphones, exercise equipment and so much more. Keep reading to find your favorite deal ahead of Memorial Day.

Best early Memorial Day REI deals

Hydro Flask with Flex Cap (46% off)

REI

Built with 18/8 stainless steel and double wall vacuum insulation, this leak-proof 40-ounce bottle by Hydro Flask keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours. The flex clap makes it easy to hang this from a bag when hiking but it's also convenient for easily pulling out of a side pocket while running or biking

Regularly listed at $50, you can get this stylish Hydro Flask water bottle at REI for just $27.

Alpine Weekender Tent 4: 56% off

REI

Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person tent from Alpine Mountain Gear. The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.

Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent at REI for less than half price -- just $65 (reduced from $150).

Fjallraven S/F expandable hip pack (Save 40%)

REI

For all the weekend warriors out there, this Fjallraven S/F expandable hip pack is the perfect storage option. On short hikes, strap it around your hips for easy access to water, snacks and all your other essentials. On longer day hikes, unroll the top to expand this hip pack into an 11.5-liter hiking backpack, complete with shoulder straps.

Get the lightweight, expandable daypack at REI for $72 (reduced from $120).

Best shoe deals to shop now

Nike Pegasus 40 (Over 40% off)

Nike

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom cushioning units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

Get the popular Nike during Nike's Mother's Day Sale for over half off. Already discounted up to 40% off, members can use the code JUST4MOM at checkout to shave an extra 20% off.

Hoka Bondi 8: Save $33

Zappos

The Hoka Bondi 8 offers a tall stack of cushioning and a rear crash pad for great shock absorption. The lightweight foam strikes that balance between soft and bouncy to cushion impact while adding a boost to each step so your feet aren't straining as hard to walk.

Normally retailing for $165, select colorways of the cushy Hoka running shoe are on sale for as low as $132 at Zappos.

True Linkswear All Day Ripstop golf shoes (50% off)

True Linkswear

These wind- and water-resistant golf shoes from True Linkswear are great for golfing in unpredictable spring weather. With supportive and responsive EVA foam and an ergonomic design, your feet will be comfortable all day long, no matter what the weather is like.

Right now, you can get the weather-ready golf shoes for up to 50% off from True Linkswear. Select colorways in women's sizes are on sale for as low as $75 while men's sizes start at $89 (reduced from $150).

Nike Air Max 90: 24% off

Nike

One of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the Air Max 90. Featuring plush cushioning, a foam midsole and a rubber waffle outsole, this tennis shoe provides support, comfort and just the right amount of traction for optimal stability on a tennis court. Plus, the air cushioning gives you a little extra bounce for your overhead shots.

The Nike Air Max 90 can be yours for as low as $98 right now in women's sizes (reduced from $130). Prices start at $110 for men's sizes.

Best tennis and pickleball deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day

Diadem Sports Diadem Edge 18k pickleball paddle: Save $21

Amazon

Carbon fiber is already a great pickleball paddle material for players who want tons of spin, but the Diadem Edge 18K takes it to a new level with its triaxial weave 18K carbon fiber face. With carbon fiber yarn woven at 60-degree angles, the paddle can generate spin at every angle of contact.

Get it while it's on sale at Amazon for just $219 (reduced from $240).

YC Dgycasi pickleball set (20% off)

Amazon

This pickleball set comes with two honeycomb polymer core paddles, which are lightweight and durable, four balls and a carrying case. That's everything you need to start playing in one convenient set.

Even more beginner-friendly is the price. Regularly priced at $40 for the set, you can get it for just $32 after clicking the on-site coupon at Amazon.

Franklin Sports X-40 pickleball balls (Save 11%)

Amazon

An Amazon bestseller with over 14,400 5-star ratings, these premium quality Franklin Sports X-40 pickleball balls check all the boxes for a great outdoor ball. They weigh in at 0.92 ounces, the higher end of regulation ball weight, and are constructed with 40 machine-drilled holes. That weight and hole configuration is ideal for a balanced flight pattern and reliable spin, even in wind.

Get the 12-pack of top-rated outdoor balls in lava orange for $31 (reduced from $35).

Wilson Blade 98 tennis racket (up to 32% off)

PGA Tour Superstore

Aptly named the Wilson Blade, this tennis racket features a smaller head size of 98 square inches. This makes it nimble and easy to control. The Wilson Blade 98 V8 is compact enough for those close encounters at the net, yet heavy enough to deliver a surprising amount of power when you need it.

Right now, it's on sale at the PGA Tour Superstore for $199 (reduced from $249). But you'll find the best price at Amazon, where the all-court tennis racket is on sale for as low as $169.

Babolat Pure Strike 98 tennis racket: Save 30%

PGA Tour Superstore

For aggressive players, the Babolat Pure Strike 98 tennis racket is built for power and speed. The optimized string pattern and hybrid frame help put more power behind your shots without sacrificing precision.

Get it while it's on sale at the PGA Tour Superstore for $139 (reduced from $199).

Best early Memorial Day golf deals

Callaway 300 Pro rangefinder (33% off)

Amazon

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder, and with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard. Plus, there's an external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon.

Wilson Magnolia complete women's golf club set: Save $150

Wilson

This lightweight women's complete golf set from Wilson earns 5.0 stars from verified Wilson shoppers. This set is offered in two options: standard and petite. The set is available at Wilson for $500 (reduced from $650).

Callaway Fairway C stand bag: $50 off

Callaway

Regularly priced at $250, the Fairway C stand bag has a compact four-way top featuring full-length dividers. It offers seven pockets including a velour-lined pocket for valuables and a large pocket for clothes or accessories. The golf bag also features multiple clips and rings for attaching other accessories.

You can get select colorways for as low as $200 at Callaway right now. Amazon is offering the same bag at an even better price. If you buy it from the online retailer, you'll pay just $180.

XXIO 12 Premium 10-piece complete golf club set: Save $500

PGA Tour Superstore

If you're ready for a serious upgrade to your clubs, you've got a chance to do it in one fell swoop with this premium 10-piece set from XXIO. Preselected for golfers with moderate swing speeds, the set includes woods and irons with advanced features like stabilizing ActivWing technology and rebound frames to add power and speed to every shot.

This 10-piece set includes a 10.5-degree driver, 3 wood, 5 wood, 7 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, a pitching wedge, a cart bag, and five head covers. Regularly priced at $3,000, this set is at the PGA Tour Superstore for $2,500.

Best TV deals to shop ahead of Memorial Day

Last year's Samsung Frame is on clearance at Walmart

Walmart

Samsung's Frame is a brilliant high-resolution television and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

Now that Samsung has released the new 2024 Frame, last year's version has dropped to new low prices. Originally listed at $2,000, you can get the 65-inch Frame for just $1,469 at Walmart. Other sizes are also on sale.

LG C3 Series OLED Evo 4K TV (27% off)

Amazon

Amazon is also giving shoppers a chance to save by scoring clearance prices on last year's TV. Now that the LG OLED C4 series TV is out, the previous generation of the premium OLED TV has dropped to one of its lowest prices yet.

Ahead of Memorial Day, prices start at just $877 for the 42-inch. But all sizes are on sale so you can save 20% or more on the best sports TV to fit your space.

Amazon Fire TV: 32% off

Amazon

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches, with prices starting at just $230 for the smallest size.

Right now, you can get the 43-inch Fire TV for just $250 (reduced from $370).

Samsung Terrace ($500 off)

Best Buy

Samsung's Terrace series gives sports fans the crystal clear picture of a QLED 4K TV in a durable dust and water-resistant frame that can handle living out on your patio or deck. The anti-glare screen ensures you'll be able to see the screen no matter where you're sitting.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch version of this outdoor TV for $3,000 at Best Buy (reduced from $3,500).

Best smartwatch deals you can already shop today

Apple Watch SE: $189

Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE has become an even more attractive option for shoppers after the brand's premium watch, the Apple Watch 9, was forced to disable its pulse oximeter due to patent violations. Without blood oxygen tracking, that's one less differentiator between the models, making the lower-priced version an even more enticing option.

The 40 mm size of the Wi-Fi-only version of the smartwatch normally retails for $249, but we found the watch available for as low as $189 at Walmart and Amazon.

Google Pixel Watch: 35% off

Best Buy

The first-generation Google Pixel Watch offers multisport tracking, blood oxygen tracking, a heart rate sensor and tons of sleep tracking features so you can better manage your fitness and your recovery with a single watch. In addition to tons of Fitbit-like features, the Pixel Watch also features Google Wallet so you can go for a run or hit the gym wallet-free, using your watch to pay for things instead.

Best Buy has dropped the price of the stylish smartwatch. Instead of $280, you can get it right now for just $180.

Fitbit Versa 4 ($50 off)

Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a smartwatch and fitness tracker in one, featuring built-in Google apps like Google Maps and Google Wallet, along with the ability to make on-wrist calls when it's connected to your phone via Bluetooth.

The fitness tracker can track heart rate, skin temperature, breathing rate and blood oxygen levels while also tracking steps, calories burned, distance and other activity metrics throughout your day. It can track more than 40 exercises and even give you a personalized cardio fitness score based on how well your body uses oxygen during a workout.

Both Amazon and Best Buy have dropped the price of this versatile Fitbit to just $150 (reduced from $200).

Best headphone deals available right now

Beats Studio Buds+ (Save $40)

Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds are easy to integrate with your Apple products. That means you get to use one-touch pairing, the "Find My" feature and even activate your voice assistant by simply saying "Hey Siri."

Even if you're not an Apple user, you'll still appreciate the exceptional noise-cancelation, surround sound-like spatial audio, and low-distortion sound. Get the premium gym headphones for just $130 at Best Buy and Amazon (reduced from $170).

Apple AirPods (Second Generation): $89

Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second-generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Amazon and Walmart both dropped the price of the second-generation AirPods to just $89 (reduced from $129).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (26% off)

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are close to the top-of-the-line in terms of earbud audio quality. With dynamic two-way woofers and tweeters in each bud and 24-bit audio depth, you get crystal clear, undistorted sound across high, mid and low frequencies. No matter what kind of music fuels you, you'll hear it in all its richness and dimension with these buds.

Right now, you can get them on Amazon for just $170 (reduced from $270).

Best early Memorial Day deals on sports and fitness equipment

Sohamo S3 folding electric bike: 22% off

Walmart

This Sohamo folding e-bike is a great pick for anyone who's looking for something they can use to commute to work, but aren't ready to commit to spending well over $1,000 for a top-of-the-line electric bike.

The 750-watt brushless motor can reach a max speed of 28 mph, and the battery has a range of up to 40 miles. After you get to work, you can fold the bike down to about half its size and stash it in a corner. The removable battery can be plugged into a charger wherever you want.

Get the folding e-bike at Walmart for just $699 (reduced from $899).

Giant Talon 29 1 mountain bike (Save $95)

Mike's Bikes

The Giant Talon 29 1 is a solid entry-level mountain bike at a reasonable price point. With its balanced frame geometry and high-traction tires, it's great for a comfortable, stable ride on most trails. With 80mm to 100mm of suspension travel, this hardtail mountain bike strikes that perfect balance of pedaling efficiency and shock absorption. The balanced design is great for beginners or casual riders.

Right now, you can save on the premium mountain bike when you get it from Mike's Bikes. Normally listed at $950, it's on sale now for just $855.

MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike ($168 off)

Walmart

The MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike lets you decide what kind of workout you want to do. Put it in the upright position for a full-speed, heart-pumping cardio session. Lean it back into a semi-recumbent position to easily alternate between high- and low-intensity intervals for a HIIT workout. Then, on recovery days, put it back into the recumbent position for a mild workout while you catch up on your favorite shows.

Get the MaxKare exercise bike while it's on sale at Walmart for just $132 (reduced from $300).

SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill: Over $200 off

Walmart

With a speed range of 0.6 to 7.5 mph, you can walk or run at your own pace on this SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill. Stick to a slower pace so you can walk while you work to meet your daily step goals. Then, raise the handrail for a 5- to 10-minute sprint in between meetings or on your lunch break.

Right now, you can get the versatile folding treadmill at Walmart for $270 (reduced from $479).