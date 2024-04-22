Rad Power

Now that spring is finally here, it's warm enough to hop on our bikes and breeze through our favorite trails and bike paths. The best folding electric bikes can turn your daily commute into a cardio session or give you a mileage boost on longer weekend cycling adventures. Plus, the option to fold them up and stash them in a closet or in the corner of your office makes it much easier to store your new bike.

With that said, not all folding electric bikes are created equal. Some boast a longer range, while others offer higher speeds, faster charging times, or more room for kids and cargo. That can make figuring out which one you need a little confusing. To help you find the best match, we've rounded up the best best folding electric bikes of 2024, from commuter-friendly picks to trail-ready e-bikes.

Best folding electric bike overall: Rad Power Expand 5 Plus

Rad Power

The Rad Power Expand 5 Plus was carefully crafted to be a safe, powerful and versatile e-bike for riding in towns and cities where you're often sharing the road (or walkway) with others.

The IPX6 frame is weather-resistant with hydraulic disc brakes that offer reliable stopping power in any weather. The thermal-insulated battery goes above and beyond safety standards to keep the battery protected even on hot days. Lights on the front and rear ensure you're visible to cars and pedestrians while dual turn signals let you alert them to where you're headed next.

Beyond durability and safety features, it's also just a really fun e-bike to ride. The battery offers up to 60 miles per charge and, unlike some other e-bikes, it can maintain strong performance that entire time--rather than slowing down or losing power as the battery nears empty.

As a Class 2 e-bike, it offers five levels of pedal assistance as well as a zero-assist option. If your city doesn't allow Class 2 e-bikes on mixed-used paths or sidewalks, you also have the option of setting it to Class 1 status, giving you more options to ride this regardless of your local laws.

Get it directly from Rad Power for $1,899.

Top features of the Rad Power Expand 5 Plus

Get up to 60 miles of pedal assistance on a single charge.

Rear brake lights and turn signals help you alert drivers and pedestrians to your next move.

A USB-C port on the display allows you to charge your phone or other device on the go.

While it ships in Class 2 status, you can switch between Class 1 and Class 2 as needed depending on where you're riding.

A built-in torque sensor senses when you pedal harder and automatically delivers more power for a seamless riding experience.

Most lightweight electric bike: Lectric XP Lite

Amazon

If you're looking for a folding e-bike specifically because you need to carry it in and out of your office or onto the subway during your commute, you need something lightweight, like the Lectric XP Lite.

Weighing in at 46 pounds, it's the lightest folding e-bike in this list and one of the lightest you'll find that still offers a reliable performance.

Featuring 20-inch wheels and an adjustable seat height ranging from 28 to 40 inches, this folding electric bike is suitable for riders of all heights. The 300-watt motor boasts a top speed of 20 mph and a range of up to 40 miles.

For those planning to use this for commutes, the 4- to 6-hour charge time is short enough that you'll have no trouble charging it overnight. You can even take the charger with you to top off the battery while you're at work.

Get this lightweight folding e-bike on Amazon for $799.

Top features of the Lectric XP Lite:

Weighing just 46 pounds, this is one of the lightest e-bikes on the market.

The Class 2 e-bike offers both pedal-assist and full throttle modes.

Get up to 40 miles of pedal assistance on a single charge.

Choose from 5 levels of pedal assistance depending on how much of a boost you need.

The battery takes 4 to 6 hours to charge.

Best folding e-bike for trails: G-Force T7

Walmart

With its full suspension frame and fat tires, the G-Force T-7 is a bike that's built for the trails. This folding electric bike has the grip and shock absorption you need to ride over roots and gravel with ease. Use the pedal-assist or full-throttle modes to help you conquer steep inclines and then switch back to normal bike mode to coast downhill.

With a range of up to 130 miles on a single charge, riders can enjoy the benefits of that motor-powered pedal assistance even on longer trail rides. Plus, the battery is removable, so you can either bring a spare or recharge overnight on multi-day rides. The long-lasting battery takes 6 to 8 hours to recharge.

Reaching speeds as high as 32 mph, this trail-ready Class 3 e-bike is a ton of fun to ride but also great for breezing through longer commutes.

Since you can set it to Class 2 e-bike mode on the LCD display, you can ride this bike anywhere that either Class 2 or Class 3 e-bikes are allowed. Switch seamlessly between streets and mixed-used paths along your commute by simply toggling the modes as needed.

Get the G-Force T7 folding electric bike at Walmart for $1,399. You can also order it directly from G-Force for $1,399.

Top features of the G-Force T7:

Front and rear suspension provide great shock absorption for bumpy trails.

The long-range battery can provide pedal assistance for up to 130 miles.

The battery is removable for more convenient charging.

Puncture-resistant fat tires are designed to handle all terrain types.

You can easily switch the e-bike into Class 2 mode on the LCD display so you can ride on mixed-use paths and other areas where Class 3 or faster bikes aren't allowed.

Best cargo folding electric bike: Tern GSD S10

REI

For parents or cyclists who have a lot of cargo to haul, the Tern GSD S10 is the must-have folding e-bike. The heavy duty frame can support up to 440 pounds with an extra-long cargo rack that fits up to two child seats -- or a whole lot of groceries, camping gear or whatever else you're hauling.

With that extra cargo space, you need extra power to ensure you can tackle hills or longer distances even when fully loaded. This e-bike delivers with a Bosch Cargo Line motor that provides up to 85 Newton meters of torque -- a measure of rotational force that helps propel the wheels forward.

The Class 1 e-bike can give you up to 53 miles of pedal assistance on a single charge and the fast-charging battery recharges in just 2.5 to 4 hours. Plus, Class 1 e-bikes can generally be used wherever traditional bikes are allowed. But you should always double check local laws to make sure.

When you're not riding it, this bike can fold flat and be stored vertically to take up about as much space as a potted plant.

Get the surprisingly compact cargo e-bike at REI for $4,499.

Top features of the Tern GSD S10:

The high torque motor makes it easy to ride even when you're hauling heavy cargo.

The frame-integrated cargo rack is big enough to fit two child seats.

This Class 1 e-bike is usually allowed wherever traditional bikes are allowed.

It's compatible with many trailers and other accessories for even more carrying capacity.

The e-bike folds flat and can be stored vertically to take up as little space as possible.

Best folding electric bike on a budget: Sohamo S3

Walmart

This Sohamo folding e-bike is a great pick for anyone who's looking for something they can use to commute to work, but aren't ready to commit to spending well over $1,000 for a top-of-the-line electric bike.

The 750 watt brushless motor can reach a max speed of 28 mph, and the battery has a range of up to 40 miles. After you get to work, you can fold the bike down to about half its size and stash it in a corner. The removable battery can be plugged into a charger wherever you want.

For a no-effort ride, put it in e-bike mode and let the bike do all the work. If you want to get in some exercise on your commute, switch it to either normal pedaled mode (to use it like a standard bike) or pedal-assist, which gives you a little boost from the motor as you pedal.

As a Class 3 e-bike, the Sohamo S3 is great for building up speed but you should double check your local laws to make sure you can ride it where you want to.

Get the budget-friendly folding e-bike at Walmart for $699 (reduced from $899).

Top features of the Sohamo S3:

Get up to 40 miles of pedal assistance on a single charge.

The removable battery takes 5-7 hours to recharge.

The 7-speed gear shift and three e-bike modes give you plenty of options for a comfortable ride, even on hilly routes.

This Class 3 e-bike can reach speeds up to 28 mph

More top-rated folding electric bikes

What's the difference between Class 1, 2 and 3 electric bikes?

The three classes of e-bikes refer to their maximum speed and operation. The standardized classes are used by many states to clarify where you're allowed to ride them.

Class 1 e-bikes reach a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph and are pedal-assist only, meaning the motor can't be engaged without pedaling. Class 2 e-bikes have the same 20 mph max speed but also have a throttle on the handlebar so that you can engage the motor with that throttle rather than by pedaling.

Class 3 e-bikes are basically just Class 2 e-bikes but faster. They have a throttle so that you can ride without pedaling, but they can reach a max speed of 28 mph rather than just 20 mph.

In many states, Class 1 (and sometimes Class 2) are allowed on bike paths and anywhere that traditional bikes can go. Class 3 e-bikes, on the other hand, are typically only allowed on roads.

Before buying, check what your local laws about e-bikes are, so you can make sure to get an e-bike that fits your needs.