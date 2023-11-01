Amazon

Stationary bikes have been a tried and true staple of the home gym for decades, but they got a major facelift in the early 2010s when Peloton hit the scene with its high tech, high intensity connected exercise bike.

Today's stationary bikes are more than just a way to rack up some cardio while pedaling in place. Now, they come with advanced metrics tracking, immersive workout videos and a variety of customizable options for adjusting the intensity and targeting different fitness goals.

Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line machine with all the latest features or a reliable bike you can pedal while catching up on your favorite shows, we've rounded up the best stationary bikes for every style of workout.

The best stationary bikes in 2023

These stationary bikes are durably built and packed with tons of cool features that help you get the most out of every session, no matter how you like to work out.

Best overall stationary bike: Schwinn IC4

The Schwinn IC4 is our best overall pick because it's so versatile. For those who want something simple and durable, this exercise bike is easy to just get on and start pedaling. It can sync up to an app, but it doesn't need to. It can be used with immersive videos or on demand virtual workouts, but, again, you don't need to.

And for those who do want the bells and whistles, this bike offers plenty. It's compatible with top-of-the-line fitness apps like the Peloton App or Bowflex's JRNY app. So you can get a premium workout on an exercise bike that's selling for a fraction of the price of the premium equipment you would usually need.

You can also adjust between 100 resistance levels for a precisely personalized workout intensity. The race-style seat can be adjusted to your comfort level and the LCD display gives real-time readouts on time, duration, heart rate and more. A Bluetooth armband is included with this bike to measure your heart rate. The bike features 100 levels of resistance.

Schwinn's indoor cycling bike earned 4.6 out of 5 stars from buyers thrilled with the quality of this bike. One reviewer says: "Great bike at a fraction of the price of the well-known 'professional' bikes."

The top-rated exercise bike is normally listed at $1,199 but you can get it right now for just $999.

Why we like the Schwinn IC4:

100 adjustable resistance levels give you precision control over the intensity of your workout.

Over 200 virtual courses create a more immersive, engaging workout even though you're inside.

Two 3-pound dumbbells are included so you can combine upper and lower body exercises into a single workout.

A Bluetooth heart rate armband is included so you can track your heart rate as you cycle.

Two water bottle cradles let you keep more water stashed on your bike so you can stay hydrated even during longer workouts.

Put your tablet in the built-in media tray or position this in front of your TV to watch your favorite shows while you pedal.

Most immersive stationary bike: Peloton Original Bike

The Peloton Original Bike set the standard for premium stationary bikes. It features extensive resistance options and adjustable handlebars and seats and free weight storage behind the seat for easy access during Alex Toussaint's Arms and Intervals classes (always a banger).

The interactive touchscreen has built-in speakers as well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you have tons of ways to listen. The exercise bike also offers two easy-access water bottle holders so you stay hydrated even if you're powering through Matt Wilpers' Extreme Power Zone classes.

For those who heard about the May 2023 recall related to the original Peloton bike, know the faulty seat post has since been corrected and replacements were sent out to existing customers. All Peloton Original bikes bought after the recall already included the updated seat post.

You can get the premium Peloton stationary bike on Amazon for $1,445.

Top features of the Peloton Original bike:

The 22-inch touchscreen tilts to accommodate different heights so you can follow along with your virtual workout and see all your metrics on one display.

A manual knob lets you adjust the resistance mid-ride as needed.

The touchscreen comes with two rear-facing stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen to your videos however you want to.

With a subscription to the Peloton app, get access to live virtual classes as well as countless on-demand workouts.

The smartest bike you can buy for under $1,000: Echelon EX3

If you like the idea of an immersive experience like Peloton offers but not the four-digit price tag, the Echelon EX3 is the bike for you. There's no built-in touchscreen but there is a tablet holder and the option to subscribe to Echelon Premier.

That membership grants you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand virtual classes as well as exclusive playlists and other premium features. Best of all, one membership can be shared by up to five users. (Echelon Premier costs $40 per month, or $700 for two years when paid upfront. A 30-day trial membership is included with purchase.)

As for the bike itself, Echelon's Smart Connect Cycle features a small footprint that doesn't take over your space. The 32 levels of quiet resistance give you variety in your workout, allowing you to captures the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. It even comes with a dumbbell rack on the back to stash your weights when you want to do a combined cardio and strength-training workout.

Regularly priced at $600, you have a chance to get the 4.3-star rated stationary bike for just $430 on Amazon right now. Even at its usual price, it's less half the cost of Peloton.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, the Echelon EX7s is the closest thing to a Peloton experience. It's got a 22-inch built-in touchscreen that can rotate 180 degrees on top of all the great features on the EX3. And at $1,274, it's still cheaper than a Peloton.

Top features of the Echelon EX3

Adjust between 32 resistance levels to get the workout intensity you want.

The seat can be moved front and back or up and down to get the most comfortable position for any rider.

With an Echelon Premier membership, you can get access to live and on-demand workouts to follow along on your new bike.

A tablet holder makes it easy to use your tablet (or phone) to follow along with workout videos or watch shows on your favorite streaming apps.

Shop more top-rated stationary bikes on Amazon

