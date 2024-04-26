The Atlanta Falcons made the first truly surprising move of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday when they selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick. Penix is coming off an incredible two-year run with the Huskies, throwing for 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns and finishing eighth in the Heisman voting in 2022 and then second in 2023. Now he's the quarterback of the future in Atlanta and you can order your Michael Penix Falcons jersey now at Fanatics.

However, the pick was surprising because the Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million in guarantees. Cousins will undoubtedly start in Atlanta after that sort of investment with Penix learning behind the veteran. But how long will Cousins hold on to the starting job and at what point do they begin to shift the focus to Penix?

Penix joins an Atlanta roster that has high-level skill talent. Bijan Robinson was a top-10 pick at RB last year, Drake London was a top-10 pick at WR in 2022 and Kyle Pitts was a top-10 pick at TE in 2021. So whether it's Cousins or Penix under center, this should be a Falcons offense that can score points.

After leading Washington to the national championship game, Michael Penix Jr. will back up Kirk Cousins for the Atlanta Falcons.

