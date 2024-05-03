Callaway

As more and more women hit the golf course, manufacturers have seriously stepped up their game when it comes to developing women's golf clubs. From premium materials to advanced technology and design, the best golf clubs for women help golfers at all skill levels maximize distance, loft and accuracy.

Women's golf clubs tend to be lighter, shorter, more flexible and have smaller grips. This makes them the ideal pick for shorter golfers of any gender (5 feet 5 inches tall or less) or have slower swing speeds (under 85 mph).

The best women's golf clubs in 2024

While pro golfers tend to mix and match clubs from different brands to get a custom set tailored to their playing style, we recommend most golfers opt for a full set of matching clubs to keep your game budget-friendly and your decision-making to a minimum. That's why we've rounded up our favorite complete lady's golf club sets (golf bag included) here to help you find the right clubs for you.

Best women's golf club set overall: Callaway Reva

The Callaway name is synonymous with quality and the Callaway Reva complete set is one of the best examples of that. The 11-piece set includes 10 clubs and a durable cart bag so you can have everything you need to get started. The 10 clubs included in this set are a driver, 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.

These lightweight clubs are designed to make swinging as effortless as possible. That's achieved by adding a lightweight yet sturdy graphite shaft and soft and tacky grips, among other great club-specific features. On the driver, a large circular target on the club face helps you perfect your approach to hit the ball from the perfect angle.

The putter includes a fang design and Stroke Lab technology in the shaft to improve speed and consistency in your stroke. One of the newest developments in putter technology, Stroke Lab tech includes a multi-material shaft that optimizes the balance of the putter to help golfers achieve consistent backswing length, face angle, tempo and ball velocity.

Overall, this set offers consistent performance across every club included and accommodates a wide range of playing styles. So no matter how you play (or how often), you'll enjoy the feel and performance of this set.

Top features of the Callaway Reva 11-piece set:

Top features of the Callaway Reva 11-piece set:

The set includes a driver, 3-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.

The soft, tacky grips help you swing with confidence at any skill level.

Built for power and distance, the clubs included in the set feature oversized heads, Stroke Lab technology and other innovations to help maximize every swing.

The cart bag includes multiple spacious pockets to stash your rangefinder, golf balls and other accessories.



Best women's golf clubs for beginners: Taylormade Kalea Premier

Taylormade is another popular name among golfers and it's hard to go wrong with any clubs in the brand's lineup. But if you're looking for a premium set that will be easy to use as a beginner and grow with you as your skill improves, the Taylormade Kalea Premier 11-piece set is the one.

One of the newest sets from Taylormade, the Kalea Premier set includes a driver, 5-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter and a sleek, lightweight cart bag.

For beginners, each club is optimized for forgiveness with larger faces, lightweight clubheads and a balanced feel for easier swinging. The driver boasts Taylormade's signature twist face design that helps straighten out common mis-hits, making it one of the most forgiving drivers you could get. On the irons, a "speed pocket" on the back of the clubhead adds speed while the cap back design keeps the club stable so you can achieve those faster speeds without sacrificing control.

Top features of the Taylormade Kalea Premier 11-piece set:

Top features of the Taylormade Kalea Premier 11-piece set:

This premium set includes a driver, 5-wood, 5 and 6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.

The durable golf bag

Advanced club features like the Cap Back design and Speed Pocket maximize stability and forgiveness so you can swing with confidence, even while you're still practicing your form.

This forgiving set is durable and fun to play with even as your game improves so you'll still enjoy this set as you become experienced.

Best women's golf club set on a budget: Wilson Magnolia

The Wilson Magnolia complete set is one of the best women's golf club sets you'll find at the price point. Normally retailing for $650, this complete set is a steal at full price. But right now, you can get it for even less while it's on sale at Wilson. The 11-piece set has dropped to just $500 right now.

For that price, you'll get a spacious stand bag housing a driver, 5-wood, 4-6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter. The lightweight bag is great for those who prefer to walk but it's also compact enough to fit in most carts. Oversized heads and precision weighting make the irons and driver in this set forgiving and easy to swing. Meanwhile, the more compact hybrids offer great loft that will come in handy when playing from the rough.

Overall, the set may be missing some of the more advanced tech and design features that you'll find in the other sets on this list, but it's still reliable and versatile enough to accommodate a range of playing styles and course conditions.

Top features of the Wilson Magnolia 11-piece set:

Top features of the Wilson Magnolia 11-piece set:

This budget-friendly set includes a driver, 5-wood, 4-6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.

The lightweight stand bag rangefinder

Get 11 golf clubs and a durable golf bag, all for just $500.

The durable and lightweight graphite shafts help add speed and loft to your swing.

This same set is also available in a cart bag for golfers who don't plan to carry it.

Best women's golf clubs for intermediate players: Ping G LE2

The Ping G LE2 set features high-performing clubs with some of the latest technology and features in golf club design. The set includes a durable and lightweight carry bag holding a driver, 3-wood, 5 hybrid, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.

While every club in the set performs well, one of the standouts is the driver. With a rounded, titanium head, the Ping G LE2 driver is lightweight, aerodynamic and offers just enough flex to boost ball velocity. The weight is balanced for a lower center of gravity, which makes it more forgiving on misfits and helps deliver faster speeds and more control through your swing.

The irons and hybrids offer higher loft and faster speeds thanks to thinner club faces with deep top-rail undercuts--the channel that runs from the heel to toe on the club head. You'll enjoy higher max heights and faster speeds while still maintaining consistent ball flight and better control.

Overall, it's a great set for experienced players who know how to get the most out of each club. Top features of the Ping G LE2 10-piece set:

Top features of the Ping G LE2 10-piece set:

This complete set includes a driver, 3-wood, 5 hybrid, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter.

Durable yet lightweight titanium heads offer improved aerodynamics for faster speeds.

The putter shaft can be adjusted between 31" and 35" to better fit this set to your height.

Each club is optimized for distance, speed and feel so you can hit the ball farther and straighter.

This same set is also available in a cart bag for golfers who don't plan to carry it.

How many golf clubs do I need to play golf?

A golfer is allowed 14 clubs in her bag, but some women's sets come in 10-piece or 13-piece sets. If your swing is less than 60 mph, you'll likely need fewer than 14 clubs. Save the cash (not to mention the course walk with extra baggage) and start with a smaller set of clubs.

How do I choose golf clubs?

To choose the best golf clubs for you, you want to consider a few different factors like grip, club length and weight. Here's a quick rundown of the key specs to look at as you shop: