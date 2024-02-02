Amazon

Whether you're new to the sport or a seasoned golfer, a great rangefinder can help you golf like a pro. With precision measurements of the distance between you and the flag (or any other object on the course), you can better choose which club to use and how to approach your shot.

The best rangefinders tell you more than just the distance. They can also adjust for slope and some even show you wind speed, hazards, and other key data to help you make the best possible decision about every shot you take. So if you're ready to take your golf game to the next level, start by picking up a new pair of golf shoes and one of our favorite golf rangefinders in 2024. We've rounded up our top picks, from CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite golf rangefinder to the best device for every budget.

The best golf rangefinders in 2024

When you're ready to take your golf simulator training out onto a real course, the right rangefinder can help you apply what you've learned by offering data on everything from the distance between you and the flag, to detailed wind analytics. Here are our top picks, starting with the No. 1 rangefinder pick of CBS Sports readers.

Our readers' choice: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Rangefinder

If you're having an "add to cart" moment and decide to stop reading in favor of Callaway's terrific rangefinder, an Amazon best seller, our feelings won't be hurt. A highly accurate laser rangefinder, this offering tops most rangefinder roundups for good reason. Our own readers strongly prefer the Callaway Golf 300 Pro to the other available choices.

Normally $300, this Callaway rangefinder is on sale at Amazon for $200. Rated 4.7 stars.

Top features of Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

It's accurate to +/- 1 yard.

It uses pulse confirmation when the laser has the right distance.

There is a convenient external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

It includes a premium molded hard carry case with a carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Most innovative golf rangefinder: Callaway Screen View Golf Laser Rangefinder

Callaway's innovative Screen View Golf Laser Rangefinder takes the potential shaky-hand dilemma out of using a rangefinder. Simply hold this device in front of you and point the screen laser toward the green as if you're taking a photo on your smartphone. This rangefinder features a high resolution, adjustable OLED display.

This terrific rangefinder is on sale at Amazon and Walmart. Get it for just $400 (reduced from $500).

Top features of Callaway Screen View Golf Laser Rangefinder:

This rangefinder features powerful, category-leading 10x magnification.

Get a total range of up to 1000 yards, with +/- 1 yard accuracy.

The Pulse feature confirms the distance to the pin.

A built-in magnet allows you to easily attach this rangefinder to the frame of your riding cart.

The optional Slope feature measures changes in elevation and automatically adjusts accordingly.

This device is water and fog-resistant.

Most versatile rangefinder: Segmart Golf Rangefinder

Built for both golfers and hunters, the Segmart Golf rangefinder offers tons of different modes to help you analyze your shot. Along with the standard modes like scan, pin-seek and flag-lock, it also adds slope mode to compensate for angle and speed mode to measure the speed at which objects are moving.

Earning one "great" review after the next, this holiday golf deal is a complete score for a Valentine's Day gift for golfers or a gift to yourself. It's rated 4.6 stars by Walmart reviewers.

Normally $200, you can get this bestselling rangefinder at Walmart for $90 right now. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better golf rangefinder for less money, especially at this incredible sale price.

Top features of Segmart Golf Rangefinder:

Multiple modes help you assess slope, distance and speed so you can make the most informed decision about how to approach each shot.

This rangefinder has a 900-yard range with 7x magnification.

The external slope features an on/off switch with a field view of +/- 6 degrees.

This rangefinder has a one-button design, making it easy to grab and shoot.



This model is IP54 waterproof.



Most advanced golf rangefinder: Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS

Known for high-end GPS smartwatches, Garmin takes its superior GPS technology to the golf course with the Garmin Approach Z82 Golf GPS. Built for precision accuracy, it's accurate within 10 inches of the flag up to 450 yards.

The premium golf rangefinder from Garmin also boasts image stabilization to make it easier to find the flag and lock your pin. Then, use the Laser Range Arc feature to draw an arc between you and the flag so you can see everything in play.

With full-color mapping of over 41,000 courses around the world, you can overlay the course's actual map on top of the view to get a better reference of where you are and what's around you, including all hazards.

For the most data-driven decisions when golfing, it's hard to beat the Garmin Approach. Get the premium laser rangefinder at Amazon for $570 (reduced from $600).

Top features of Garmin Approach Z82:

Map overlays of over 41,000 courses worldwide show you the entire layout, including each hazard on the course you're playing.

Pin Pointer feature tells you the direction to the pin, which is helpful when you can't see the green.

Image stabilization makes it easier to find and range the flag.

Adjust yardage for uphill and downhill shots based on elevation change from where the user is standing to the flag.

This rangefinder also displays wind speed and direction.

Best budget rangefinder: Redtiger Golf Rangefinder with 7x Magnification

Featuring a range of up to 1,200 yards, slope switching and 7x magnification, the Redtiger Golf Rangefinder is an affordable device with all the features of a pricier model.

This rangefinder is currently on deep discount at Amazon. Regularly priced at $160, it's on sale for $1100. Make sure to clip the digital coupon to take an extra $20 off of the price. That brings the price of this 4.5-star rated rangefinder to just $90.

Top features of the Redtiger Golf Rangefinder:

This device has a range of 5-2000 yards.

It has an accuracy of .5 yards

There is a transflective LCD display and 7x magnification for a clear, quick reading.

This device is legal for tournament play using the slope switch.

This device features six different modes:

A magnetic strip easily attaches this rangefinder to clubs or cart.

This rangefinder is water resistant rated IP54.

Shop more top-rated golf rangefinders