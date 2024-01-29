Balancing all-day comfort, multi-terrain traction and weatherproof design is no easy feat. But that's exactly what you need in a pair of quality golf shoes. When designed right, the best golf shoes can improve your performance by giving you more control through your swing and keeping your feet comfortable and fatigue-free from the first hole to the last.

To make sure your next round of golf is played in a pair of shoes that helps your game rather than holds you back, we've rounded up some of the best golf shoes you can buy in 2024. Whether you've never played in true golf shoes or it's been a while since you've upgraded, our favorite golf shoes for 2024 will boost your game with the latest tech in comfort, traction and durability.

Best golf shoes overall: Allbirds Golf Dashers

Allbirds

Using the same silhouette as the brand's popular sneaker, the Allbirds Dasher 2, the Golf Dasher adds elements like traction and water repellence to create a high-performance golf shoe with all the comfort and support of a great walking shoe.

Designed with comfort in mind, the Golf Dasher 2 is made with a Merino wool lining for a soft, breathable, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking golf shoe that can carry players through their day on the course.

The midsole unit uses SweetFoam, Allbird's proprietary foam, for a lightweight feel that delivers all-day comfort. The robust natural rubber sole with multidirectional lugs improves lateral and rotational grip throughout a swing and adds stability across wet or uneven terrain.

The ultra-comfortable and stable golf shoes are priced at $145.

Top features of the Allbirds Golf Dasher golf shoes:

A wider toe box gives your foot room to flex and spread for a better stance while you swing.

The inside is lined with soft, naturally thermo-regulating Merino wool for ultimate comfort.

The water-resistant, recycled polyester ripstop upper and bio-based TPU mudguard around the shoe's bottom unit helps protect players from the elements.

A microsuede saddle tied into the laces enhances midfoot and heel lockdown.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes

Best spiked golf shoes: Footjoy HyperFlex

Footjoy

One of the leading brands in golf shoes, Footjoy lives up to its name with its Hyperflex line. With soft stratofoam in the midsole to absorb shock and add a little bounce to your step, the Footjoy Hyperflex is a comfortable golf shoe to wear for a full day on the course. Ankle padding and ortholite insoles that mold to your foot add to the comfort.

In addition to comfort, the Hyperflex has a thermoplastic saddle to stabilize your foot through your swing.

On the outsole, the Fast Twist 3.0 cleat system makes it easy to insert spikes when you get to the course and remove them again when it's time to kickback in the clubhouse. That convenient design gives you the stability and control of a spiked shoe when you need it while still being able to enjoy the comfort and support off the course.

Both men's and women's sizes are priced at $170.

Top features of the Footjoy HyperFlex golf shoes:

The Fast Twist 3.0 cleat system offers a secure fit for your spikes when you need them, while giving you the option to remove them when you don't.

An OptiFlex plate embedded in the midsole adds stability and support while swinging and walking.

The waterproof upper adds extra protection for your feet.

Soft, seamless and stretchy material is paired with stabilizing traction and a thermoplastic saddle for the right balance of flexibility and support.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Most stylish golf shoes: Nike Jordan ADG 4

Nike

Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.

Inside, you get Nike's signature React foam technology. Typically found in Nike running shoes, React foam is a lightweight and responsive foam that cushions your foot and provides a hint of bounce as you walk to improve your stride.

Overall, the retro-inspired design gives you that iconic golf shoe look but with all the modern features you need to stay comfortable while you play.

You can get select colorways of the stylish yet functional Nike Jordan ADG 4 for just $117 right now (reduced from $185). The stylish Nike golf shoe is available in unisex sizes.

Top features of the Nike Jordan ADG 4 golf shoes:

The built-in traction offers stability on a variety of surfaces.

The midsole features Nike's lightweight-yet-supportive React foam for support that's still flexible.

The full-grain leather upper with an elephant print on the heel makes this one of the most stylish shoes you can wear on the green.

Cushiest golf shoe: Callaway Coronado V2 SL

Amazon

Available in multiple colorways, the Coronado V2 SL golf shoe is one of the most comfortable shoes you can wear on the green. The waterproof leather upper and the spikeless dura-rubber outsole help your feet stay dry and prevent slips on wet grass.

You'll also enjoy the supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole that gives you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

Available in both men's and women's sizes, the performance golf shoe from Callaway starts at $88 on Amazon.

Top features of the Callaway Coronado V2 SL golf shoes:

5 mm of plush foam in the insole cushion your feet for all-day comfort.

The waterproof microfiber leather upper keeps your feet dry.

Multi-directional lugs on the rubber outsole provide stability even on slippery courses.

A mesh liner on the upper lets your feet breathe.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Best golf shoe for ground feel: True Linkswear True Original 1.2

True Linkswear

The True Original 1.2 by True Linkswear is a zero drop golf shoe with a wider toe box to allow your foot to move naturally and get as much ground contact as possible. That barefoot feel is balanced by durable rubber lugs on the sole to provide traction and stability.

The minimalist shoe is built to handle any course conditions. The sleek imitation leather is waterproof, scratch resistant and won't wrinkle. The neoprene tongue is plush and quick-drying to keep your feet comfortable even on wet and windy days. This makes them a great shoe for cold weather golf.

Only available in men's sizes, women can size down to get the zero drop golf shoe in a size that fits (subtract 1.5 from your normal shoe size). Alternatively, try these True Women's All Day Ripstop shoes which feature a similar rubber traction and a water resistant upper.

Top features of the True Original 1.2 golf shoes:

The zero drop insole and flexible outsole create a barefoot feeling for maximum ground contact.

The upper is scratch and wrinkle resistant, so it'll keep looking good even after multiple seasons of golfing.

The waterproof shoes keep your feet dry even on wet courses.

Get a pair of True Original 1.2 golf shoes for $179.

