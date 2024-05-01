Callaway

Your golf buddies are walkers, but the coworkers you golf with on weekends are strictly cart-only. Maybe your own preferences change from day to day, depending on the weather. So do you get a cart bag or a carry bag -- or one of each? With the best hybrid golf bags, you don't have to choose.

With removable straps and a cart-friendly design, the versatile features of a hybrid golf bag make it easy to switch from carrying to carting, depending on what the situation calls for. To help you choose the best one for your style of golf, we've rounded up our favorite hybrid golf bags for every kind of golfer.

Best hybrid golf bag overall: Frogger Function

Amazon

Weighing less than five pounds, this 4.4-star-reviewed, lightweight hybrid golf bag is easy to carry and features impressively plush shoulder straps. On days you aren't carrying it, the Frogger Function hybrid golf bag is compact enough to fit in a push cart (or on a golf cart).

It boasts an award-winning magnetic latch system. Literally. The "Latch-It Ecosystem" feature earned the title of "Best New Product" at the PGA Merchandise Show.

The award-winning design is built for the "caddieless golfer" who needs quick and easy access to all of their gadgets and gear. The signature magnetic latch-it system allows you to attach a Latch-it receiver to any accessory, whether that's your rangefinder, your phone, a towel or anything else you might need. Snap them to your bag, your belt or even your golf cart for quick access to your most important gear.

For everything you're not attaching to the bag via the Latch-It system, there are seven roomy (and expandable) pockets, including an apparel pocket and an insulated water bottle pocket. The five-way club divider in the main compartment helps keep your clubs organized, minimizing rattle whether you're carrying or carting this golf bag.

The Frogger function hybrid bag is available in five colors. Get it on Amazon for $200 after clipping the on-site coupon (reduced from $230).

Top features of the Frogger Function hybrid golf bag:

The lightweight (under 5 pounds) golf bag and padded straps make this a great choice for golfers who carry their bag.

The compact size and golf cart strap channel make it a handy cart bag that still offers easy access to everything you need even when it's on a cart.

The award-winning Latch-It system lets you magnetically attach your most important devices and accessories to the outside of the bag for quick access.

A five-way divider keeps your clubs organized.

This bag comes with seven expandable pockets to fit all of your gear.

Best hybrid golf bag with a cooler: Bag Boy Chiller

PGA Tour Superstore

The Bag Boy Chiller hybrid stand bag keeps you organized and hydrated on the course, no matter how you're hauling the bag. When carrying, an ergonomic shoulder strap and padding along the bag to protect your hips will keep you comfortable.

When carting, Bag Boy's patented bag-to-cart attachment system holds it securely in place while the easy-grip handle at the top makes it easy to lift in and out as needed.

But what really stands out about this hybrid golf bag is the beverage cooler. Sure, other golf bags claim to have an insulated cooler pocket to keep your beverages cold. But the often thin insulation and small pocket size leave a lot to be desired. That's not the case with the Bag Boy Chiller.

The spacious cooler bag can fit a six-pack and the insulation is thick enough to keep it chilled through all 18 holes. The best part: The cooler is removable, so you can easily clean it after use.

Get the cooler-equipped hybrid golf bag at the PGA Tour Superstore for $200.

Top features of the Bag Boy Chiller

The removable cooler features thick insulation and holds up to six 12-ounce cans.

A 14-way divider offers next-level club organization.

Eight specialized pockets (not counting the cooler) give you room for extra golf balls, tees, jackets and other gear.

The retractable stand legs lock in place and have slide-resistant feet.

An exceptionally stable hybrid stand bag: Callaway Fairway+

PGA Tour Superstore

The Callaway Fairway+ golf bag is a stand bag with a hybrid design that allows you to carry it, push it in a cart, or stash it in your golf cart. When using it as a cart bag, you'll appreciate the strap pass-thru on the back and the lowrider 2.0 top that fits in any golf cart.

When carrying it, you (and your shoulders) will appreciate the ergonomic, self-adjusting Anamatic straps that clip on and off with ease. The Flex Pod base on this new design also makes it easier to put the bag down. It can stabilize itself to stay upright without you needing to fiddle with the positioning to make sure it's stable.

Convenience and versatility aside, the Callaway Fairway+ golf bag also keeps your clubs organized and protected with a five-way shaft shield. This soft rubber divider prevents your clubs from banging against each other when you move the bag.

Get the premium Callaway golf bag for $260.

Top features of the Callaway Fairway+ 2024 golf bag:

Ten pockets keep your golf balls, tees, towels, and other essentials organized and safe.

The hooks and loops on the bag provide extra space for clipping on accessories that you want easy access to.

Removable double straps allow you to turn this stand bag into a carry bag.

The lowrider top and pass-thru sleeve are compatible with any cart.

At 5 pounds, this lightweight bag is easy to carry.

Best hybrid cart bag: Ogio Woode 15

PGA Tour Superstore

For the golfer who mostly uses a cart, but occasionally opts to walk, the Ogio Woode 15 hybrid cart bag is the way to go. All 11 pockets are front-facing for easy access when on a cart while lockdown straps on the back keep it securely attached to your cart.

Those 11 pockets include a fleece-lined valuables pocket, an insulated cooler pocket, a large apparel pocket and more.

When you've loaded up all of those pockets, don't worry about hunting for your essentials. There are loops, clips and exterior sleeves where you can attach your go-to accessories like towels, pens and gloves. The coolest detail is the patented ball silo. This easy-to-access exterior slot holds up to three spare golf balls so you don't have to go digging through a pocket or bag.

The 15-way top divider makes it easy to organize your woods and irons, including extra room for large putter grips. While 14 is the maximum amount of clubs allowed, that fifteenth slot can be used for alignment sticks or a golf ball retriever.

When you want to carry this bag, clip on the padded shoulder strap that comes with it.

Get this premium hybrid cart bag for $280.

Top features of the Ogio Woode 15 hybrid cart bag:

An e-trolley compatible base and lockdown straps make this a great bag for any cart.

The removable padded single shoulder strap allows you to use it as a carry bag as needed.

Eleven front-facing pockets provide tons of storage and organization.

The patented ball silo holds up to three spare golf balls.

A 15-way top divider keeps your clubs perfectly organized.

Best hybrid golf bag on a budget: Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite

Amazon

The aptly named Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite stand bag weighs just 3.2 pounds, comes with two padded straps to carry on your shoulders, and includes enough pockets for all those extras you need while you're out golfing on the green.

When you're not hoofing it, use the convenient and durable handle for lifting this golf bag in and out of the cart. The four-way divider in the main compartment allows you to keep your clubs organized while a rain hood and umbrella stand ensure you can keep them protected from the elements.

While it's light on storage pockets (and missing a water bottle holder), this Izzo stand bag still has an accessory pocket and a spacious storage compartment for apparel, balls, tees and other gear. For golfers who typically walk, there should be plenty of room to fit everything you would want to carry anyway.

A great deal at its regular price of $130, this golf bag is a steal while it's on sale at Amazon for just $100.

Top features of the Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite golf stand bag:

At 3.2 pounds, this golf bag is super lightweight and great for walkers.

The spacious main compartment can fit a full set of golf clubs.

A four-way, full-length divider keeps clubs organized and minimizes clanking.

The budget-friendly golf bag includes an umbrella holder and rain hood.

Shop more popular hybrid golf bags