While ellipticals and treadmills get all the attention, rowing machines are quickly becoming a popular choice for home gyms thanks to the ability to get an full body body strength workout and a cardio session at the same time. Better yet, you're seated the entire time, so rowing is a great low-impact option for anyone who needs to be kinder to their joints.

Today, you can even find full immersion rowers that use high-definition displays and realistic audio to transport you to the Mediterranean or the glacier-filled waters off the coast of Alaska. Whether you want that immersive experience or just a solid low-impact workout without the frills, the best rowing machines give you a variety of resistance options, a way to track your performance and durable frame that doesn't wobble even when you're rowing at maximum intensity.

Best overall rowing machine: NordicTrack RW900

Featuring a large 22-inch touchscreen display, 26 digital resistance levels and a folding design, the RW900 smart rower is NordicTrack's leading rowing machine. You can get a high intensity workout while enjoying an immersive experience thanks to the auto-adjust feature that changes resistance to simulate the conditions on the famous bodies of water you're virtually rowing through in the large display.

If you've got an iFit subscription ($180 per year for individuals; a $39 per month family plan and $396 yearly family membership are also available), you can stream on-demand workouts from that same touchscreen. Choose from the rowing workouts or twist the screen sideways to follow yoga, HIIT, strength training and countless other workouts using the same 22-inch display.

Get the 4.0-star rated NordicTrack RW900 smart rower for just $946 on Amazon (reduced from $1,599). That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this top-of-the-line rower.

What we like about the NordicTrack RW900 smart rower:

A total of 26 digital resistance levels give you a wide range of workout intensities.

The large 22-inch display and auto-adjust features make this one of the most immersive rowers on the market.

When you're done working up a sweat, fold the rower in half to free up space in your home gym.

Get a 30-day free trial of the iFit app for up to five users when you buy this rower.

Most immersive rowing machine: Hydrow Wave rower

The Hydrow rower is a compact, foldable machine with a smooth, quiet electromagnetic drag mechanism that delivers a powerful workout without the noisiness of the fan or water tank found on other rowing machines.

The patented drag mechanism also comes with a range of resistance levels (from 50 to 300). Hydrow recommends keeping the rower at the default setting of 104, which most closely replicates the feel of rowing on water.

The Hydrow Wave a well-designed, ergonomic rower that's built for full immersion. When you sign up for the membership, every member of your household gets full access to over 4,000 on-demand workouts and over 100 immersive experience films to transport you to iconic rivers and lakes around the globe as you row.

Get the 4.3-star rated rower on Amazon for $1,695 (reduced from $1,895).

What we like about the Hydrow Wave rower:

The large 16" display comes with built-in speakers, but you can also pair your Bluetooth headphones to it.

You can see key stats like time, distance, watts and more right on the display.

With the membership, you can access hundreds of immersive rowing videos and thousands of workouts.

The durable rower supports up to 375 pounds.

Best budget rowing machine: Sunny Health magnetic rowing machine

This popular Sunny Health rowing machine has earned more than 11,800 5-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers love that it's sturdy, quiet, and both the seat and the rowing handle move smoothly with each repetition.

"My only regret was not buying this sooner," said one reviewer. The adjustable resistance levels make it easy to alternate between high intensity sessions and easier recovery workouts.

Plus, when you're done for the day, you can fold it up and stash it in a corner or a closet.

Amazon dropped the price on this 4.4-star rated rower to $249 (reduced from $399). Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get an extra $20 off the price.

What we like about the Sunny Health magnetic rower:

This budget rower features eight levels of magnetic resistance.

Assembly is easy and straightforward.

The digital monitor tracks workout time, reps and calories burned.

Amazon reviewers say its quieter than non-magnetic machines.

The machine can support up to 250 pounds.

Sunny is fast becoming a trusted brand of low-cost exercise equipment -- the company also makes one of the best budget ellipticals

Shop more top-rated rowing machines on Amazon

If our above picks for the best rowing machines aren't quite right for you, consider these runner-up options. All are rated 4 stars or higher on Amazon.

