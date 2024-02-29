Amazon

Offering a high-intensity cardio workout that's easier on your joints than a treadmill, elliptical machines are one of our favorite pieces of home gym equipment. Plus, many ellipticals come with a wide range of resistance levels so your cardio session can double as a strength training session.

If you don't want to shell out thousands for the top-of-the-line elliptical machines from Bowflex, Schwinn and other leading brands, you might feel like your options are limited. While the budget-friendly options lack some of the cooler immersive features and seamless fitness app syncing that those high-end models have, there are still plenty of reliable machines at the under $500 price point.

To help you find the best elliptical for your workout goals and budget, we've rounded up some of our favorite elliptical machines of 2024 -- all priced at $500 or less.

Best overall elliptical under $500: Niceday Elliptical Machine

The 4.5-star rated Niceday elliptical machine is our readers' favorite elliptical thanks to its whisper-quiet operation and cordless design. That cordless design also allows you to place it just about anywhere, and smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to roll into place.

With 16 resistance levels, it's easy to adjust the workout intensity to different fitness levels and goals so one piece of equipment can be customized to everyone in the house. If you just want a low-impact recovery session, the Niceday Elliptical has you covered. And if you want a serious high-intensity cardio session, it's got you covered there, too.

This Niceday Elliptical is regularly priced at $500 on Amazon, but if you clip the coupon on the site, you can get it for $450.

What we like about the Niceday Elliptical Machine:

Sixteen resistance levels let you customize the intensity according to your fitness goals.

Digital display tracks time, distance, speed, calories burned and pulse.

The built-in pulse sensor on the handles lets you check your pulse regularly.

Its cordless design saves on electricity and gives you more options for where you want to work out.

Smooth-gliding transportation wheels make it easy to stash in a corner when not in use.

Best for tracking performance and progress: Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical

The Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical comes in at just $460 at Walmart. The affordable elliptical features 16 adjustable resistance levels, a maximum weight capacity of 330 pounds, and a sturdy, stable design that stays in place even during your most intense workouts.

But its most standout feature is the detailed performance monitor. There's no need for an added subscription to track in-depth metrics like heart rate, rotations per minute, distance and more. You can see all of that on one convenient display and then log it on your preferred fitness app afterward. So for those who are following a specific training plan or want to improve a particular performance metric, this budget elliptical is a great pick.

What we like about the Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical:

Choose from 24 workout modes, including pre-loaded programs or your custom workouts.

16 resistance levels give you a wide range of intensity levels to achieve your training goals.

A detailed performance monitor shows you your distance, speed, time, calories burned, watts generated, rotations per minute and current resistance level.

Do heart rate zone training by setting your target zone ahead of time and then checking your heart rate throughout the workout with the built-in pulse sensors.

Best budget elliptical under $500: Gazelle Sprinter

The Gazelle Sprinter is the way to go for anyone dealing with extremely limited space. When you're not using it, the lightweight manual elliptical can fold down flat to slide under a bed or be tucked away against the back wall of a closet. So if you don't even have a free corner to stash exercise equipment in -- or you just don't like the look of a machine taking up space in the room -- this is a great option.

When you are using it, the hydraulic pistons provide resistance to give you a more challenging workout. You also have a surprising number of ways to use the machine. You can walk, jog or run on it like you would any elliptical. But you can also lean forward or backward to get an upper body workout by pulling on the handles rather than using your legs. You can even stand sideways for the "side glide" workout to work the outer leg muscles.

The 4.5-star rated Gazelle Sprinter is $295 on Amazon.

Top features of the Gazelle Sprinter:

Weighing just 40 pounds, the Gazelle Sprinter is easy to roll from room to room as needed on the built-in transport wheels.

The elliptical folds down flat to store under a bed or in the back of a closet.

An exercise guide is included with the machine to show you how to do 10 different workouts on this machine.

Get it while it's on sale for just $459: Youngfit Elliptical Machine

This is a limited-time offer that is just too good to pass up. The Youngfit elliptical machine includes a large LCD monitor complete with a tablet holder, magnetic driving system and 22 levels of adjustable resistance. Normally priced at $799 and sale priced at $499, you can use a $40 off coupon on Amazon to bring its final price down to just $459.

This elliptical is designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, making for an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4.8 stars from verified buyers who "love it." The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout to calories burned and distance covered.

What we like about the YoungFit Elliptical Machine:

It arrives already mostly assembled, so you can start working out right away.

The foldable design makes it easier to store between workouts.

Built-in tablet holder lets you watch your favorite shows or read while you exercise.

An elliptical-stepper hybrid under $500: Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber

With an 18-pound flywheel, the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber boasts one of the most intense workouts you'll find in a compact elliptical when you crank up the resistance to the highest level. And with 16 resistance levels available, it still gives you the option to dial it down to a more moderate intensity when you need it.

The compact machine is just 38 inches long and 21 inches wide, making it one of the more compact elliptical machines on the market. And with a vertical stride height of 11 inches, the Yosuda Pro acts as a stepper machine as well as an elliptical so you'll build up muscle in your legs and core while burning calories from the cardio workout.

Right now, Amazon is offering the 4.3-star rated manual elliptical for just $430 with coupon (reduced from $460).

Top features of the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber:

A heavy 18-pound flywheel gives you an even more intense workout at the maximum resistance level.

16 resistance levels let you precisely tailor the intensity to your fitness level and workout goals.

The compact, cordless elliptical takes up less space than other machines and can be used anywhere inside or outside of your home.

Shop more top-rated budget elliptical machines on Amazon: