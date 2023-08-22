Amazon

If you've noticed that life has gotten a little more sedentary in the past few years, there's hope (and help) on the horizon. Whether or not you have the time to get regular workouts in, an under-desk elliptical can help add movement to your workday. They don't take up much space, usually range in price from $100-$300 and (big bonus here) they will keep your doctor's demands that you get more exercise at bay.

An under-desk elliptical may be just the thing to keep your heart rate and your body moving even when you're sitting down. And the coolest part: Amazon has serious deals on under-desk ellipticals right now. Let's get moving, these prices won't last.

Promote circulation and mobility with Rotai's massage elliptical. The LCD monitor tells you how many calories are burned and how much distance you've covered. The added shiatsu massage helps with circulation. Reviewers, especially those who had tried other under-desk ellipticals, felt this one stood out in the crowd. Rated 4.6 stars.

Dimensions: 18.43"(L) x 15.36"(W) x 9.85"(H)



Rotai Under Desk Elliptical Machine, $250 with coupon (reduced from $400)

Work-from-home fitness has never been easier thanks to Cubii JR1. The built-in LCD display fitness tracker allows you to track calories burned, distance traveled and more. Use the Cubii mobile app to track progress by entering the data from your LCD display. Reviewers liked that it was easy to assemble and that it inspired them to get moving every day. Rated 4.6 stars.

Dimensions: 23.15" (D) x 17.56" (W) x 10" (H)



Cubii JR1 Under Desk Elliptical, $200 (reduced from $249)

This 24-pound elliptical is easy to slide under your desk for seated pedaling while you work or slide out to the middle of your office for a quick 5-10 minutes of more vigorous standing pedaling. The 4.4-star rated elliptical also pairs with a smart workout app that logs your pedaling throughout the day so you can challenge yourself to beat your previous day's record. It also offers guided workouts, demonstration videos, and other features to help you get the most out of this compact elliptical.

Dimensions: 24.5 (L) x 17 (W) x 11.4 (H) inches

Stamina Inmotion E1000 Compact Strider, $129 (reduced from $250)





