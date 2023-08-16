Therabody

Massage guns are one of the best kept secrets of professional athletes. Did you know that James Harden uses the Theragun Pro (currently 37% off at Amazon) on the basketball court? U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Crystal Dunn uses that same Theragun as part of her daily routine during training, too.

To prevent post-workout soreness or overuse injuries from amid back-to-back competitions and intensive training, athletes from just about every sport use massage guns as part of their warm-up and recovery routine.

Why should you use a massage gun?

Even if you're not a pro, a great massage gun can be a game changer. Studies show that using one regularly can improve muscle strength and flexibility. If you're already dealing with a chronic injury like plantar fasciitis or Achilles' tendinitis, a massage gun can provide powerful relief by improving range of motion and reducing pain during recovery, according to a University of Winchester study.

Ready to get in the massage gun game? Here are our top picks to consider.

Best massage gun overall: Fusion Black Pro Muscle Massage Gun

Amazon

Fusion Black Pro is Amazon's best-selling massage gun and for good reason. The popular pick boasts an amplitude of 15 millimeters -- a measure of how deep down into the muscle tissue it can penetrate. That puts it just behind the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro when it comes to deep tissue massages. It also boasts ultra-quiet performance, clocking in at under 45 decibels even on its highest setting. That's helped it earn a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 11,700 reviews.

Originally priced at $200, it's now on sale at Amazon for $70 (after coupon).

Top features of Fusion Black Pro Muscle Massage Gun:

Choose between 20 levels of intensity, more than the Theragun Pro.

Up to 3,200 RPM (revolutions per minute) on highest setting; 15 mm amplitude; 50 pounds maximum pressure

Its battery lasts for 4-7 hours.

Comes with six attachments for targeting different muscle groups, including a quad fork head for increasing circulation around injuries and sensitive areas.

At 45 dB (decibels), this massage gun is quieter than the Theragun Pro.

Best massage gun splurge: Theragun Pro

Amazon

The Theragun Pro is one of the most powerful massage guns on the market by just about every measure. It also delivers a maximum pressure of 60 pounds of to work out even the toughest knots. That's paired with an amplitude of 16 millimeters to reach the deepest layers of muscle tissue that other massage guns miss. Plus, it connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth so you can control the massage gun from your phone and save your own custom massage routines.

The 4.5-star-rated percussive massage gun was originally priced at $599, but shoppers have a chance to grab it now at the clearance price of $270.

Top features of Theragun Pro Massage Gun:

Features a rotating arm that makes it easier to access to hard-to-reach muscles.

Choose from 5 built-in speeds, or set your own custom speed and force settings.

16 mm amplitude for deep tissue massage; 60 pounds maximum pressure

Comes with six attachments, including a closed-cell foam attachment for gentle massaging near bones and sore areas.

Includes two rechargeable batteries for uninterrupted use.

This machine gun is relatively loud. If you're looking for a quieter model, consider the newer fifth generation Theragun Pro.



Best budget massage gun: Flyby Massage Gun

Amazon

The Flyby massage gun is lightweight and surprisingly versatile thanks to the six massage head attachments that come with it. The fork is great for massaging around your spine, Achilles heel, and other tricky areas. Then switch to the bullet when you need targeted relief of that knot or tender spot in your back, neck or shoulders.

The budget-friendly massage gun has earned 4.4 stars on Amazon from over 18,800 ratings. Right now, you can get it for just $40 (reduced from $60), its lowest price in the last 30 days.

Top features of Flyby Percussion Massage Gun:

Up to 3,200 RPM

Battery lasts for up to four hours, enough for a whole week of massages.

Comes with six attachments.

This massager is less powerful than more expensive options, with 10 mm amplitude and 25 pounds maximum pressure.

It weighs less than 2 pounds, so using it won't feel like another workout.

Best massage gun for travel: Theragun Mini 2.0

Amazon

The Theragun Mini 2.0 packs some serious punch for such a small massage gun. With a 12 mm amplitude, you can get deep tissue massages even when you're on the go. But the best thing about it is probably the fact that you can use it with any of your other fourth- or fifth-generation Theragun attachments. So you can keep your Theragun Pro at home and just pack this mini along with your most-used attachments for your next trip.

The portable massage gun has earned 4.8 stars from over 5,200 Amazon ratings. Right now, you have a chance to get it for just $170 (reduced from $199).

Top features of Theragun Mini 2.0 Massage Gun:

Small enough to fit in a purse, and at 1.5 pounds, it won't weigh you down.

Easily fits in a travel bag (it's TSA-approved for travel).

12 mm amplitude, 20 pounds maximum pressure

Another massage gun worth considering: Hypervolt Massage Gun

Amazon

The Hypervolt massage gun is designed to be one of the quietest massage guns on the market, but what really sets it apart is the personalized controls you get when you connect it to the Hyperice app. From the app, you can adjust the speed and pressure based on your own preferences and then choose from a menu of guided routines for warm-up, recovery and maintenance. Best of all, if you connect it to your other fitness apps like Strava or Garmin, you can get personalized routine recommendations based on your daily activity and other health and fitness data. It has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and is currently priced at $229.

Top features of Hypervolt Massage Gun:

The Hypervolt comes with 5 attachments.

Gives more personalized recommendations than other connected massage guns.

Has a quiet but powerful 60-watt brushless motor.

Shop more top-rated massage guns on Amazon:

