Eye massager masks have become a social media sensation, promising migraine relief and better sleep. These kind of weird but completely awesome masks massage your temples and forehead to boost circulation and relieve pressure around your eyes. Using a combination of compression, vibration and either heating or cooling pads, they can also soothe inflammation and release tension in the muscles around your eyes.

Even if you're not a migraine sufferer, we still think an eye massager is a great addition to your recovery routine. Whether you're recovering from a high-intensity workout or decompressing after a long day at work, the best eye massagers can boost your recovery and improve sleep quality. Use them on their own or pair with them some compression recovery boots or a massage gun for the ultimate full-body recovery session.

Best overall eye massager: Renpho Eyeris 3

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you while you let the massage mask get to work. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences.

There's a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat. Best of all, the memory function can save your settings so you don't have to adjust those settings each time you put it on. Just set it once and enjoy the same massage routine each time you put it on.

The new smart eye massager has speakers to play built-in nature sounds and soothing music, or you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to play your favorite wind-down playlist. Right now, you can get the 4.4-star rated eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for just $90 (reduced from $130).

Top features of the Renpho Eyeris 3 massager:

You can customize compression location and intensity, temperature, vibration level and more to get the ultimate tension-relieving massage.

Use voice commands to turn it on or off and change settings so you can keep enjoying your massage even as you make adjustments.

Use the built-in Bluetooth speakers to enjoy your favorite music while you relax.

The massager can remember the custom settings you selected in your last massage.

Most advanced smart eye massager: Therabody SmartGoggles

Therabody has built it's reputation on designing top-of-the-line massage guns and other recovery gear. Therabody SmartGoggles is one of the most advanced eye massagers on the market. It comes with built-in heart rate sensors so it can continuously track your pulse and automatically adjust the heat and vibration pattern based on that data to provide personalized, targeted relief.

The mask features preset modes for focus, sleep and stress. Each mode provides targeted vibration patterns and heat to the areas that typically need it most -- like the area above your eyebrows after a long day of concentration or the temples when you're feeling stressed.

The Bluetooth-enabled mask connects to the Therabody app where you'll get access to evidence-based relaxation audio to help you decompress or fall asleep. Plus, the whole mask is soft, lightweight and foldable so it doesn't feel clunky or uncomfortable while you're wearing it.

Get this premium smart eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for $199.

Top features of the Therabody SmartGoggles:

The mask can automatically adjust vibration patterns based on your pulse rate to optimize the massage for faster and deeper relaxation.

Focus mode delivers the perfect heat and vibration pattern to relieve tension caused by hours of screen time or concentration.

Sleep mode delivers a gentle, slow vibration to promote relaxation and help you fall asleep.

The soft, foldable design is comfortable to wear.

Best budget eye massager: LifePro Smart Eye Massager

For an eye massager that's similar to the Therabody SmartGoggles but more affordable, check out the LifePro smart eye massager. It doesn't have biometric sensors, but it does have four preset programs for relieving tension headaches or promoting sleep and relaxation. It also boasts a similar soft, foldable design as the Therabody SmartGoggles above.

Customize the heat and vibrations to your needs and connect your favorite music by pairing this mask with your phone. This 4.4-star-rated smart eye massager is on sale at Amazon for just $45 after coupon (reduced from $65).

Top features of the LifePro Smart Eye Massager:

Four preset massage programs are designed to target tension headaches, migraines, sleep and relaxation.

The Bluetooth connectivity lets you pair the mask to your phone and listen to your favorite wind-down music.

Create your own custom massage by adjusting the heat, compression and vibration settings to your preferences.

The soft, foldable mask feels more like a plush sleep mask than a bulky headset.

Shop more top-rated eye massagers on Amazon:

Do eye massager masks work?

Eye massager masks work by massaging the area around your eyes, including your temples and forehead. Using a mix of compression, pressure and vibration, the mask can help stimulate blood flow to the area, relax tense muscle groups and reduce inflammation.

This makes eye massagers a great tool to have on hand for anyone who suffers from frequent migraines or headaches. But even if you aren't dealing with chronic migraines, these same benefits mean they can also become a key part of anyone's sleep routine. By easing the tension around your eyes and face, an eye massager mask can help melt away the stress of the day and get you relaxed and ready for bed.

How long can you use an eye massager?

Most brands recommend that you use an eye massager for a maximum of 20 minutes at a time. This is plenty of time to get all the tension-relieving, circulation-boosting benefits that the mask has to offer. When you use any kind of vibration massaging device for too long, it can start to cause discomfort, defeating the purpose of using an eye massager.