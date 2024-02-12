Amazon

The Renpho Eyeris 3, one of the best eye massagers on the market, is 40% off right now on Amazon. As weird as it might sound to get a massager for your face, an eye massager mask that massages your temples and forehead is one of the best things you can get for tension headaches and eye strain.

If you or a loved one spends all day behind a computer, suffers from tension headaches, or is among the unlucky few who are prone to exercise-induced migraines, pick up this premium eye massager at a bargain price and change their post-workout or post-work recovery routine for the better. If you really want to treat yourself this year, consider throwing in a premium massage gun or a pair of compression boots to create the ultimate wellness, recovery and relaxation package.

The best part: Amazon Prime members can get free expedited shipping to make sure this eye massager arrives on Valentine's Day. You can even choose to have it gift-wrapped (for an added fee) so it arrives ready to give to your special someone.

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you while you let the massage mask get to work. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences.

There's a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat. Best of all, the memory function can save your settings so you don't have to adjust them each time you put it on. Just set it once and enjoy the same massage routine each time you use it.

The new smart eye massager has speakers to play built-in nature sounds and soothing music, or you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to play your favorite wind-down playlist.

Right now, you can get the 4.2-star rated eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for just $78 (reduced from $130). With a deal this good, the premium eye massager makes a great gift for men as well as women, so you can pick one up for yourself, your spouse, your parents and anyone else you're planning to show your love and appreciation for this Valentine's Day.

Why we like the Renpho Eyeris 3 massager:

You can customize compression location and intensity, temperature, vibration level and more to get the ultimate tension-relieving massage.

Use voice commands to turn it on or off and change settings so you can keep enjoying your massage even as you make adjustments.

Use the built-in Bluetooth speakers to enjoy your favorite music while you relax.

The massager can remember the custom settings you selected in your last massage.

