Ask any woman what she wants for Valentine's Day, and she'll likely answer with some version of "I don't need anything." Sure, she may not need anything, but she still deserves to be celebrated. That means a thoughtful gift, which, by the way, does not have to be expensive. But your gift should show that you know who you're shopping for.

If you're feeling completely stumped, we've got you covered. This roundup of some of the most popular sports and fitness gear available is packed with Valentine's Day gift ideas at every price point -- from a luxurious eye massager mask to help her unwind after a long day to the latest gadgets and apparel that will take her workout to the next level.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for women

From fan gear to help her cheer her favorite team on to the best fitness gear to hone her skill or crush her goals, here are the best gifts to get for the women you love this Valentine's Day. For last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, we recommend shopping at Amazon with it's fast two-day shipping, but there's still some time to shop elsewhere and get delivery by Feb. 14.

For the sports fan: Nike Super Bowl LVIII game jersey

Nike makes a terrific player jersey, designed to be more comfortable and breathable than typical fan gear. These officially licensed NFL Super Bowl LVIII short sleeve jerseys feature side splits at the hem, with mesh side panels. It's designed with a loose fit for all-day comfort.

Whether she supports the Kansas City Chiefs (and Taylor Swift) or is a diehard Christian McCaffrey fan, you can find a jersey that reps her absolute favorite player. Order an official jersey at Fanatics starting at $150.

Upgrade her wind-down routine: Renpho Eyeris 3 eye massager

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage. There's a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat.

The memory function can save all your settings so you don't have to adjust those settings each time you put it on. Just set it once and enjoy the same massage routine each time you put it on.

The new smart eye massager has speakers to play built-in nature sounds and soothing music, or you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to play your favorite wind-down playlist. Right now, you can get the 4.4-star rated eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for just $63 (reduced from $130).

Her new favorite walking shoes: Hoka Clifton 9

The Hoka Clifton 9 is one of the most balanced Hoka running shoes to date, featuring a more neutral footbed and enough cushion to keep you comfortable whether you're running, walking or standing. The newest model in the Clifton lineup also boasts a lighter weight, more responsive midsole so you can go the distance without feeling like your shoes are weighing you down.

Flex grooves on the outsole and a wider toe box give your foot the flexibility and room to move naturally through your stride. Combine that with the extra cushion and the Clifton 9 is one of the best running shoes to use for walking or as your go-to shoe for traveling or running errands.

The plush yet balanced shoe costs $145 for a pair at Hoka.

A fashionable fitness tracker for the health-conscious: Fitbit Inspire 3



The Fitbit Inspire 3 packs many of the advanced health and activity tracking features you look for in a Fitbit, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels and your daily activity levels. It can even send you notifications when your heart rhythm shows signs of being irregular.

It's lightweight and unobtrusive, so you'll barely notice it's there, but it can still give you comprehensive insights into your overall health and fitness levels along with periodic reminders to get moving if you've been sitting too long.

The slim, lightweight fitness tracker can go up to 10 days in between charges, giving it the longest battery life of any Fitbit.

Get the most budget-friendly Fitbit at an even more affordable price right now. Amazon has dropped the price to just $80 (reduced from $100).

A cozy fleece jacket she can hike in: Outdoor Research Juneau fleece jacket

Douple-brushed Sherpa fleece makes this winter jacket from Outdoor Research super soft and warm. It's like your favorite blanket got turned into a jacket you can wear through the winter. A draw cord hem, storm flap and ribbed cuffs all help keep wind out to make this jacket that much warmer.

Wear it on its own or layer it under a waterproof windbreaker when you're headed to the slopes. The high-quality winter jacket also makes a great outer layer to wear while golfing in winter.

Normally retailing for $139, both men's and women's sizes are on sale right now at REI for as low as $90.

For baseball fans: Homesick Game Day Candle

This soy wax candle by Homesick is designed to evoke all the scents of a baseball game, including notes of freshly cut grass and beer on tap. You'll also smell white amber, leather, charcoal, tonka bean, lime peel, smoked birch and cedar.

The 13.75-ounce candle burns for an estimated 60-80 hours, making this a long-lasting Valentine's Day gift you can enjoy together. Get it for $29 at Amazon, reduced from $38.

Headphones that work underwater: Shokz OpenSwim

These 4.3-star rated bone conduction headphones were built specifically for swimmers. Not only are they IP68 waterproof, but they also come with 4GB of built-in memory storage. That means you can download all your favorite songs, podcasts or entire audiobooks directly to the headphones so you can listen even when you're underwater where a Bluetooth signal can't reach.

If you're working out on dryland, that built-in memory is a cool feature that could save you from having to lug your phone along with you on a run. Just download your music, slap on your fitness tracker to track the workout and head out.

The swim-proof bone conduction headphones are 20% off on Amazon right now. Get a pair for just $120 (reduced from $150).

For golfers: Strata By Callaway Women's Complete Golf Set

Callaway's women's Strata set continually ranks at the top of its class. This 16-piece-set comes with everything mom needs out on the links while boasting excellent distance and forgiveness on the ground. At $590 for a full set with the bag included, the price can't be beat, not that you wouldn't be willing to spend more on her.

For the runner who just became a mom: B.O.B Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller

For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. So it's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With this B.O.B Gear jogging stroller, you can give them a gift that ensures they can still make time for their runs even with a newborn in tow.

At $550, this 4.8-star rated jogging stroller is definitely a premium gift. For a more budget-friendly option, try the Baby Trend Expedition Jogger. With over 17,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, it costs just $113 (reduced from $150).

For yogis: Gaiam Print Yoga Mat



When it comes to yoga mats, users have their preference on thickness. We're partial to a thin mat like this one, which we found makes staying balanced during otherwise wobble-inducing poses that much easier.

Available in a wide variety of elegant designs and colors, this durable yoga mat is easy to personalize to her style. And even if she already has one, it's always helpful to have a spare she can keep in her car so she never shows up to her yoga class empty-handed.

Get it on Amazon for $23 (reduced from $25).

A stylish belt bag for every adventure: Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

There's a reason why Lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bag flies off the shelves with every restock. Simply put, this belt bag is big enough to hold the essentials, without being too big.

With so many colors to choose from, there's surely one to fit her taste and style. They'll sell out (again), so we suggest a quick decision. You can't go wrong.

A last-minute gift for outdoorsy women: America the Beautiful National Park Pass

Give the gift of new experiences by getting the America the Beautiful Pass for the hiker in your life. The annual pass gives owners free entrance into all 2,000-plus National Parks and recreational areas across the United States.

With the average entrance fee to a National Park costing about $30, this gift pays for itself quickly. Plus, the proceeds from sales of the pass are used to fund improvements and maintenance of the parks and recreation areas. So you're not just giving access to thousands of parks, but also helping preserve the places that hikers love.

You can buy the 2024-2025 pass on REI for $80.

An AI-powered personal trainer: Peloton Guide



The Peloton Guide uses its built-in camera and advanced machine learning to track and analyze your movements while you work out. It uses that data to give you personalized feedback and guidance on how to improve your workout.

Whether you're lifting weights, doing yoga, or following along with one of more than 500 movement tracker-enabled classes on the Peloton app, this Peloton Guide can help you get more out of your workouts.

Right now, you can get the AI-powered personal training device for $195 on Amazon.

A dress for doing anything: Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

The original Exercise Dress was designed to prove you can do anything in a dress. Airy, breathable and supportive in all the right places, this sporty dress is comfy enough to hike or run in yet stylish enough to wear on a lunch date.

Also, it has pockets. She's going to love it.

Get the functional and flattering Exercise Dress for $100 at Outdoor Voices.