REI is the go-to retailer for everything you do outdoors: camping, hiking, running, biking, skiing and just about anything else you can think of. The retailer offers only the best of the best sports and fitness gear and clothing. So when we saw these deals at REI on shoes, jackets, pants and all kinds of top-of-the-line gear, we had to spread the word.

During the retailer's clearance sale, REI members can get access to even more savings. If you're not a member yet, you can become one for a one-time payment of $30. That one-time fee gets you a lifetime membership featuring access to these special deals along with 10% back on all eligible purchases any time of year. Right now, you can get that signup fee back in the form of a $30 gift card toward your next purchase of $50 or more when you sign up for that lifetime membership.

These REI clearance deals are your chance to grab last season's Patagonia, the latest Hoka shoes, and other premium brands at the best prices.

Best Patagonia deals at REI

Save up to 40% on the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

REI

Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on premium winter apparel, camping gear and more from the leading outdoor brand. One of our favorite Patagonia deals: the Nano Puff jacket.

Filled with Patagonia's eco-friendly down alternative, PrimaLoft, this puff jacket holds heat in and keeps water and wind out. Even if you get caught in a downpour, the PrimaLoft insulation can retain 98% of its insulation ability even when it's wet.

This makes it an ideal addition to your cold weather running gear since it'll still keep you warm even if you break a sweat.

The quilted panels hold the insulation in place while elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem provide added wind protection. And when you're done wearing it, unzip the interior pocket and stuff the jacket inside -- the pocket doubles as a stuff sack, complete with a carabiner loop so you can clip it to your pack on a hike.

Select colorways of both men's and women's sizes are on sale for as low as $143 (reduced from $239).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Shop more Patagonia deals at REI:

Best REI clearance shoe deals

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 running shoes ($32 off)

REI

If you've been putting off replacing your worn-out hiking boots or gym shoes, now is your chance to make a serious upgrade at an unbeatable price. Between the Nike clearance sale and these Hoka deals at REI, you can get top-of-the-line footwear at the best prices.

That includes these Hoka trail running shoes. The Hoka Challenger ATR 6 features a breathable upper, impact-absorbing midsole and grippy rubber traction for a stable stride on any terrain. Get a pair at REI for just $108 (reduced from $140).

Shop more great shoe deals at REI:

Best fitness apparel deals at REI



Prana Banajaara down jacket ($111)

REI

No matter how you move, REI has some of the highest quality activewear on the market. Whether you need new yoga leggings, better hiking socks or cold weather gear you can golf in, you can save 24% or more on top brands right now.

That includes this Prana Banajaara down jacket. A quality winter jacket can make all the difference on your outdoor adventures this winter, whether that's skiing, snowboarding or just building snowmen in the front yard. The prana down jacket is up to the task.

Featuring 650-fill power down, cozy microfleece lining and a waist-draw cord system to keep wind out, this jacket is designed for serious winter weather. It's also water-repellant and comes with multiple pockets to stash your phone, wallet or an extra pair of gloves.

The high-quality winter jacket normally retails for $299, but it's on sale right now at REI for just $148.

Shop more great REI fitness apparel deals:

Best REI sports and fitness gear deals

All-terrain jogging stroller: ($130 off)

REI

REI has tons of cool gear from premium brands on sale. Our favorite clearance deal is this Thule Urban Glide 2 stroller which you can get for $520 (reduced from $650).

For new parents, juggling work and a growing family is already a lot. It's easy for running to fall by the wayside. With this all-terrain jogging stroller, you can still make time for your runs even with a newborn in tow.

Shop more sports and fitness gear clearance deals at REI:

Best camping and hiking clearance deals at REI

Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent (48% off)

REI

REI is an outdoorsy person's paradise, with all the best gear for camping, backpacking and weekend hikes you squeeze in on the weekends. Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person tent from Alpine Mountain Gear.

The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down, and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.

Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent for nearly half price -- just $78 (reduced from $150).

Shop more REI camping and hiking deals: