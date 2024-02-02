Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the NFC Championship game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, CA. The 49ers defeated the Lions 34-31. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers clinched a comeback victory against the Detroit Lions in the second half of the NFC Championship game, and are officially headed to the Super Bowl LVIII. That incredible turnaround was in no small part thanks to Christian McCaffrey, who scored two touchdowns for the Niners.

With that game-changing performance, it's no surprise McCaffrey jerseys are selling out fast. Fans are eager to show support for one of the best running backs in San Francisco 49ers history.

Fans are gearing up for a championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that defeated the 49ers in their last Super Bowl appearance back in 2020. So order your official McCaffrey Super Bowl LVIII jersey and other 49ers fan gear now to make sure it arrives in time to wear while cheering on the Niners as they fight for their sixth Super Bowl title on Feb. 11, 2024.

The official Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII jersey is a sleek black jersey with McCaffrey's name and number in the 49ers' signature scarlet and gold lettering. A Super Bowl LVIII shield on the chest commemorates the team's upcoming appearance in the championship game.

Most women's and youth sizes are in stock and available for expedited shipping to ensure the jersey gets to your door in time for the big game.

Men's sizes of the black Super Bowl jersey recently restocked and won't be available to ship until after the Super Bowl, but you can get a Super Bowl edition of the team's 2024 home jersey in select sizes in time for the Super Bowl.

