With just one stop before the Super Bowl, this could be the year the curse of Bobby Lane finally ends.

Detroit Lions fans have more reason now than ever to show up in the best fan gear. The team is fighting to make history with its first ever NFL championship win following last weekend's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cheer your team on towards their first Super Bowl by refreshing your Lions fan gear wardrobe. We've rounded up the best and most popular jerseys, hats, hoodies and more so you can gear up in style as your favorite team faces off against the San Francisco 49ers.

The best and most popular Detroit Lions jerseys of 2024

One of the best ways to rep your team is with your favorite player's jersey. Made for performance, these Nike jerseys are lightweight, breathable and comfortable enough to wear all day. Plus, it's hard to beat a jersey when you're looking for the perfect game day look.

Don this Aidan Hutchinson jersey to cheer on the defensive end as he fends off attacks from Purdy and McCaffrey. A top-seller on Fanatics, the officially licensed Nike jersey features breathable mesh side panels and heat-sealed details so you can rest assured Hutchinson's name and number will stay intact even after multiple washes.

The durable, premium Lions jersey is available at Fanatics for $130.

The best and most popular Detroit Lions snapbacks and hats of 2024

Fanatics

Top off your game day outfit with a bold and proud hat that shows off your Lions pride. One of the best hats of the season is this blue and silver Detroit Lions hat commemorating the team's first NFC championship game since 1991.

Featuring the signature blue lion and "Playoffs" embroidered in bold blue thread, this adjustable snapback hat from New Era is the perfect accessory to wear on Sunday.

Get the Detroit Lions hat for $38 on Fanatics.

The best and most popular Detroit Lions hoodies of 2024

Fanatics

With winter upon us, fans need gear that shows their team pride and keeps them warm at the same time. One of the most popular pieces of cold weather gear for Lions fans this season is this Nike hoodie celebrating the team's NFC North Division Championship.

Featuring a soft cotton blend, the mid-weight hoodie is the perfect light layer to wear on its own in spring and fall or under your favorite jacket in winter. Proudly proclaiming the Lions as NFC North Champions in blue font, this cozy grey hoodie finishes off the design with the iconic blue lion.

Get the Lions NFC North Division Championship hoodie at Fanatics for $85.

The best and most popular Detroit Lions T-shirts of 2024

Fanatics

A team T-shirt is a staple in any fan's wardrobe so it's essential to get one that's comfy, durable and easy to wash. That's why we like this all-cotton black NFC North Championship T-shirt from Fanatics. It shows your Lions pride and none of the ketchup (or Detroit pizza sauce) you accidentally spilled on it. It's also soft and breathable enough to wear on its own or layer under a jacket.

Get the officially licensed Lions NFC North Championship T-shirt for $40.

The best and most popular Detroit Lions shoes of 2024

Nike

No game-day outfit is complete without a great pair of shoes that are comfortable enough to wear all day while sporting your team colors. CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe for that is the Nike Pegasus 40.

Featuring soft Nike React foam and two Air Zoom units, the popular running shoe is soft, supportive and boasts just enough responsiveness to put some pep in your step. Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel.

