Winter is here, which means many of us are bracing for heavy snow storms and serious wind chill. If you haven't upgraded your winter coat in a while, you might not be ready to withstand the arctic winds and subzero temperatures. Luckily, REI has your back with tons of deep discounts on winter coats from your favorite cold weather brands.
We spotted cozy down jackets, durable waterproof snow jackets and heavy-duty parkas that block out all the elements, all for 30% off or more during REI's clearance sale. (You can also find major deals on Hoka, Brooks, Nike and other top brands.) The retailer is dropping prices to clear out past season styles from Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot and other premium brands. So now's your chance to score your new favorite winter coat at some of the lowest prices we've seen.
Save up to 40% on the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket
Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on premium winter apparel, camping gear and more from the leading outdoor brand. One of our favorite Patagonia deals: the Nano Puff jacket.
Filled with Patagonia's eco-friendly down alternative, PrimaLoft, this puff jacket holds heat in and keeps water and wind out. Even if you get caught in a downpour, the PrimaLoft insulation can retain 98% of its insulation ability even when it's wet.
This makes it an ideal addition to your cold weather running gear since it'll still keep you warm even if you break a sweat.
The quilted panels hold the insulation in place while elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem provide added wind protection. And when you're done wearing it, unzip the interior pocket and stuff the jacket inside -- the pocket doubles as a stuff sack, complete with a carabiner loop so you can clip it to your pack on a hike.
Select colorways of both men's and women's sizes are on sale for as low as $143 (reduced from $239).
Save 30% on Columbia's most versatile winter coat: Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket
This REI deal gets you three jackets in one: a windbreaker, a down jacket and a heavy winter coat. The Columbia Whirlibird IV features a waterproof, windproof shell and an Omniheat insulated liner. Zip the liner into the shell to make a heavy duty winter coat or wear each piece on its own depending on what you need.
You can use the shell by itself as a lightweight rain jacket that protects you from the elements without trapping heat -- perfect for running that marathon you signed up for as part of your New Year's resolution to run more. Then, on those chilly fall days, you can wear the insulated liner as a breathable down jacket.
The versatile jacket is durable, warm and ready to keep you comfortable in any weather.
Both men's and women's sizes of the 3-in-1 jacket are on sale for $161 (reduced from $230).
Outdoor Research Juneau fleece jacket (35% off)
Douple-brushed Sherpa fleece makes this winter jacket from Outdoor Research super soft and warm. It's like your favorite blanket got turned into a jacket you can wear through the winter. A draw cord hem, storm flap and ribbed cuffs all help keep wind out to make this jacket that much warmer.
Wear it on its own or layer it under a waterproof windbreaker when you're headed to the slopes. The high-quality winter jacket also makes a great outer layer to wear while golfing in winter.
Normally retailing for $139, both men's and women's sizes are on sale right now at REI for as low as $90.
Shop more REI deals on men's winter coats
- Save up to 50% on an insulated jacket: Marmot Echo featherless insulated jacket, $132 (reduced from $175)
- A windproof, insulated parka for the harshest winter days: Lole Elias long down parka, $200 (reduced from $280)
- A fleece jacket that's soft, stylish and ready for work: Patagonia Classic Retro-X jacket, $137 (reduced from $229)
- Save 30% on a durable snow jacket: Columbia Snowqualmie insulated jacket, $140 (reduced from $200)
- Get a packable insulated jacket for over half off: The North Face ThermoBall Super insulated hoodie, $133 (reduced from $280)
- Save on a durable 3-in-1 winter coat: Patagonia Tres 3-in-1 parka, $487 (reduced from $649)
Shop more REI deals on women's winter coats
- Save $40 on a plush fleece jacket: The North Face Campshire full-zip fleece jacket, $95 (reduced from $135)
- A stylish thermal jacket you can explore the outdoors in: Columbia Icelandite TurboDown jacket, $263 (reduced from $350)
- Get a versatile 3-in-1 jacket for 20% off: 686 Smarty 3-in-1 Spellbound jacket, $240 (reduced from $300)
- Your new go-to winter parka is up to 40% off: Patagonia Downdrift Parka, $240 (reduced from $399)
- 30% off a durable windbreaker: Outdoor research Aspire II Gore-Tex jacket, $157 (reduced from $225)
- A 3-season down jacket for 30% off: REI Co-op 650 down jacket, $90 (reduced from $129)