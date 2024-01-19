REI

Winter is here, which means many of us are bracing for heavy snow storms and serious wind chill. If you haven't upgraded your winter coat in a while, you might not be ready to withstand the arctic winds and subzero temperatures. Luckily, REI has your back with tons of deep discounts on winter coats from your favorite cold weather brands.

We spotted cozy down jackets, durable waterproof snow jackets and heavy-duty parkas that block out all the elements, all for 30% off or more during REI's clearance sale. (You can also find major deals on Hoka, Brooks, Nike and other top brands.) The retailer is dropping prices to clear out past season styles from Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot and other premium brands. So now's your chance to score your new favorite winter coat at some of the lowest prices we've seen.

Save up to 40% on the best-selling Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

REI

Some of the biggest savings are on last season's Patagonia gear. Shoppers can save up to 40% on premium winter apparel, camping gear and more from the leading outdoor brand. One of our favorite Patagonia deals: the Nano Puff jacket.

Filled with Patagonia's eco-friendly down alternative, PrimaLoft, this puff jacket holds heat in and keeps water and wind out. Even if you get caught in a downpour, the PrimaLoft insulation can retain 98% of its insulation ability even when it's wet.

This makes it an ideal addition to your cold weather running gear since it'll still keep you warm even if you break a sweat.

The quilted panels hold the insulation in place while elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem provide added wind protection. And when you're done wearing it, unzip the interior pocket and stuff the jacket inside -- the pocket doubles as a stuff sack, complete with a carabiner loop so you can clip it to your pack on a hike.

Select colorways of both men's and women's sizes are on sale for as low as $143 (reduced from $239).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Save 30% on Columbia's most versatile winter coat: Columbia Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket

REI

This REI deal gets you three jackets in one: a windbreaker, a down jacket and a heavy winter coat. The Columbia Whirlibird IV features a waterproof, windproof shell and an Omniheat insulated liner. Zip the liner into the shell to make a heavy duty winter coat or wear each piece on its own depending on what you need.

You can use the shell by itself as a lightweight rain jacket that protects you from the elements without trapping heat -- perfect for running that marathon you signed up for as part of your New Year's resolution to run more. Then, on those chilly fall days, you can wear the insulated liner as a breathable down jacket.

The versatile jacket is durable, warm and ready to keep you comfortable in any weather.

Both men's and women's sizes of the 3-in-1 jacket are on sale for $161 (reduced from $230).

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Outdoor Research Juneau fleece jacket (35% off)

REI

Douple-brushed Sherpa fleece makes this winter jacket from Outdoor Research super soft and warm. It's like your favorite blanket got turned into a jacket you can wear through the winter. A draw cord hem, storm flap and ribbed cuffs all help keep wind out to make this jacket that much warmer.

Wear it on its own or layer it under a waterproof windbreaker when you're headed to the slopes. The high-quality winter jacket also makes a great outer layer to wear while golfing in winter.

Normally retailing for $139, both men's and women's sizes are on sale right now at REI for as low as $90.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Shop more REI deals on men's winter coats

Shop more REI deals on women's winter coats