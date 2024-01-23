Patagonia via REI

REI is offering serious savings on some of the best brands for cold weather gear during its winter sale. With discounts up to 40% off on Hoka, Columbia, The North Face, Nike and more, now is the time to upgrade your cold weather golf gear, running gear or snow gear.

Some of the biggest savings of all during the REI winter sale are on last season's Patagonia styles. You can save up to 40% on premium winter coats, cozy fleece jackets, comfy thermal leggings and more from the leading outdoor brand. But CBS Sports Essentials readers are going crazy for one deal in particular: the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket.

Regularly retailing for $239, the lightweight thermal jacket is on sale for as low as $143 at REI right now.

Save up to $96 on CBS Sports readers' favorite thermal jacket: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

REI

Filled with Patagonia's eco-friendly down alternative, PrimaLoft, this puff jacket holds heat in and keeps water and wind out. Even if you get caught in a downpour, you'll stay dry: PrimaLoft insulation retains 98% of its insulation ability when it's wet.

This makes it an ideal addition to your cold weather running gear, since it'll still keep you warm even if you break a sweat.

The quilted panels hold the insulation in place, while elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem provide added wind protection. When you're done wearing it, you can unzip the interior pocket and stuff the jacket inside -- the pocket doubles as a stuff sack, complete with a carabiner loop so you can clip it to your pack on a hike.

Select colorways of both men's and women's sizes are on sale for as low as $143 (reduced from $239).

Top features of the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket:

This puff jacket is as eco-friendly as it is warm.

The quilted pattern holds insulation in place so it doesn't settle and create cold spots.

Elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem offer extra wind resistance when you need it.

The water-repellent shell and water-repellant insulation are ready for rain or snow.

Patagonia's signature insulation retains 98% of its insulating ability even when it's wet.

Shop men's sizes:

Shop women's sizes:

Exclusive colorways of the Nano Puff Jacket are on sale at Patagonia

Patagonia

Patagonia is having a winter sale of its own right now. The premium outdoor brand is offering deep discounts on the Nano Puff jacket in colors that aren't available at REI. For men, find the CBS Sports reader-loved jacket in belay blue, nouveau green and sleet green for as low as $143 when you shop directly on Patagonia's website.

Women can also find more colorways on sale at Patagonia's winter sale. In addition to the feather grey Nano Puff Jacket on sale at REI, Patagonia dropped the price on classic navy, obsidian plum, burl red, nouveau green, pale periwinkle and belay blue colorways. You won't find any of those colors in women's sizes at REI, on sale or otherwise.

Shop men's sizes at Patagonia:

Shop women's sizes at Patagonia:

Shop more Patagonia deals: