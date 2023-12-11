Nike

Nike shoes are some of the most popular and trusted footwear for athletes. They're beloved for their perfect balance of form, function and style. That's why, when Nikes goes on sale, it's no surprise to see them flying off the shelves faster than a runner in a pair of Zoom Fly 5s.

The best Nike shoes can sell out fast. That's why we've rounded up the absolute best clearance deals you can get before Christmas.

Get a head start on grabbing the shoes you want before they disappear -- and many of these will. You'll save up to 50% on clearance items, including the Nike Roshe One (46% off), which made a massive comeback this year. You can also snag our readers' favorite Nike Pegasus 40, plus many more of this year's bestselling shoes.

Best Nike running shoe clearance deal

Nike Pegasus 40: 19% off

The Nike Pegasus 40, the latest in a line of balanced, supportive shoes that runners have relied on for 40 years, is selling for just $109 (reduced from $135). Right now, both men's sizes and women's sizes are on clearance.

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom cushioning units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

Top features of the Nike Pegasus 40:

The Nike React foam makes for a smooth, responsive shoe.

Air Zoom units are located in the heel and forefoot for a little extra lift off when you take off.

The Pegasus 40 is available in both regular and wide sizes.

More great Nike clearance deals on running shoes:

We've found even more deals on must-have Nike running shoes.

Best Nike gym shoe clearance deal

Nike Free Metcon 4: 29% off

Nike may have started with running shoes, but it's become a trusted brand in all kinds of sports. If you're more likely to be found perfecting your deadlift at the gym rather than training for a marathon, Nike has a wide selection of durable gym shoes that offer tons of support and stability to help prevent rolled ankles and other weightlifting injuries. And many of its most popular gym trainers are on deep discount right now.

That includes the Nike Free Metcon 4, one of the most balanced gym shoes you'll find. It provides enough cushioning and support to keep you stable while weightlifting, while also offering flexibility for running, jumping or whatever your cardio routine looks like.

Right now, you can get a pair for just $85 (reduced from $120).

Top features of the Nike Free Metcon 4:

The breathable and flexible chain-link mesh stretches just enough to let your foot and ankle move naturally during agility drills or sprints.

The rubber sidewalls and support braces in the heel and midfoot keep you stable while you're lifting.

The rubber tread on the outsole offers traction for even more stability.

More gym shoe clearance deals from Nike:

Shop even more reduced prices on must-have Nike gym shoes.

Best tennis shoe deal at Nike

Nike Court Zoom Next: 10% off

Nike's growing line of tennis shoes feature wear-resistant traction and just the right balance of stability, flexibility, and responsiveness. One of our favorite Nike tennis shoes to date has to be the NikeCourt Zoom Next, made with Air Zoom cushioning units and a flexible plate.

These tennis shoes feature plush cushioning and a large, flexible Air Zoom unit in the forefoot give you extra bounce for your serves. Meanwhile, a stiff yet flexible plate and high traction outsole add stability and help your feet grip the court. They can be yours for just $125 right now (reduced from $140).

Top features of the NikeCourt Zoom NXT:

The Zoom air units and cushioning make a supportive yet responsive shoe for hard courts.

The lightweight outsole adds grip without adding bulk.

The breathable upper helps your feet stay cool and dry.

More great Nike clearance deals on tennis shoes:

Nike has even more tennis shoes on sale now.

Best golf shoe deal at Nike

Nike Jordan ADG 4: 36% off

Golfers will also love the clearance deals available at Nike. You can get select colorways of the stylish yet functional Nike Jordan ADG 4 for just $117 right now (reduced from $185).

Made in collaboration with Michael Jordan, the ADG 4 features a classic golf shoe silhouette crafted from leather and fitted with a high-traction rubber sole that can grip grass with ease.

Top features of the Nike Jordan ADG 4:

The built-in traction offers stability on a variety of surfaces.

The midsole features Nike's lightweight yet supportive React foam for support that's still flexible.

The full-grain leather upper with the elephant print on the heel makes this one of the most stylish shoes you can wear on the green.

More golf shoe deals from Nike:

Nike has even more golf shoes on sale now.

