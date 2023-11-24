Nike

The Nike Roshe One finally returned to shelves this year and is already flying right back off of them, thanks to this Black Friday deal that lets you snag a pair for just $30. Yes, you read that right. Originally listed at $75, Nike's ultra-comfy everyday sneaker is now on sale for over half off.

There are tons of incredible Black Friday deals for sports fans at Nike right now, but this is definitely one of the hottest ones. The wolf grey colorway is already sold out and others are disappearing fast. So move fast to grab a pair in your size before they're gone.

Save over 50% on the comeback shoe of the year: Nike Roshe One

After a multiyear hiatus, Nike relaunched the Roshe One this year. It first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.

It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.

For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists out there, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.

You can get one of Nike's most in-demand shoes during the Nike Black Friday sale for 46% off, bringing the price from $75 down to $40.

Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get an extra 25% off, bringing the price of these popular sneakers down to just $30.

Only men's sizes are on sale right now. So women who want to get this deal will have to size down. To find your size in men's shoes, subtract 1.5 from your women's shoe size. For example, if you wear an 8.5 in women's, try a 7 in men's.

Golf version of the Nike Roshe 2: 56% off

While women's sizes of the Nike Roshe One aren't on sale, you can get select colorways of the Roshe G Next Nature (available in extended unisex sizes). The golf version of the Roshe features a more grippy sole to provide traction on a grassy golf course. It also comes in a wider variety of vibrant colorways like track red (56% off) or ocean bliss (50% off).

One of our favorite golf deals on Black Friday, this is a great chance to save on a gift for golfers or just add a new pair of golf shoes to your rotation.

Shop more Black Friday Nike deals

