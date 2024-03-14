Fanatics

We're in the football off-season, which means it's the perfect time to score major deals on NFL gear -- like the CBS Essentials readers' favorite Nike Pegasus 40.

The NFL edition of the Nike Pegasus 40 has been a top seller ever since it dropped late last year. While we were totally willing to pay full price for these stylish tributes to our favorite teams, we always love a good deal. Right now, dedicated fans can get a pair of the Nike Pegasus 40 in their team colors for just $83 (reduced from $140) at Nike. That's the best price we've seen on these shoes so far.

Save up to 40% on Nike's NFL edition Pegasus 40

This chance to snag the new NFL Pegasus 40 for under $100 is one of our favorite deals we've spotted so far this year. It couldn't come at a better time with the curiously missing Eagles edition of the Pegasus 40 finally launching earlier this year. So now all 32 NFL teams are represented in the collection -- and available for up to 40% off.

The chance to rep your favorite team isn't the only reason to love these shoes. The Pegasus 40 also happens to be CBS Sports readers' favorite shoe and one of the best Nike running shoes -- and that's saying something for a brand that literally built its reputation on making great running shoes.

The Pegasus line has been a staple among runners for decades -- 40 years to be exact, as this Nike Pegasus 40 marks the 40th anniversary since the first Pegasus came out in 1983. From the beginning, it has been built as a balanced, daily running shoe that delivers comfort and support but still adds a little extra bounce to your step.

The Pegasus 40 does that with a layer of Nike's signature React foam in the midsole. React foam is soft enough to cushion your foot when it lands but durable enough to spring back into shape when you lift off again. That spring back into shape helps provide a little extra lift in your stride. You also get two Air Zoom units, one in the heel and one in the forefoot. These small air capsules act kind of like a bouncy ball for a little extra propulsive power with each foot strike.

Overall, it's the ideal balance of support and responsiveness that runners look for in a daily trainer or for slow to medium-tempo runs and recovery runs.

All those features make the shoes extremely wearable, but it's the look that NFL fans love more than anything. These bold, officially-licensed shoes have a black base with accents of your selected team colors throughout with a sleek Nike logo and the NFL team logo of choice on the tongue and heel.

They also happen to make a great gift for runners. Not only is the Pegasus 40 one of the most popular running shoes, but even runners who already have their preferred running shoes will still love sporting their team colors on game days.

What we like about the Nike Pegasus 40:

The shoe is sold in unisex, extended sizes (from 3.5 to 15 in men's and 5 to 16.5 in women's) so even fans with hard-to-find sizes can get this NFL edition running shoe in a size that fits.

These daily trainers are made with Nike React foam for a smooth, responsive stride.

The Air Zoom units in heel and forefoot provide extra bounce.

Its midfoot strap molds to both high and low arches.

While the best price on these special edition NFL shoes is at Nike, some sizes are selling out. So if your size is already gone, you can try your luck at Dick's Sporting Goods. The major retailer has the second best price we've found on the NFL Nike Pegasus 40.

If you strike out at both of those sales but you're still determined to snag a pair of these shoes, they're also in stock at Fanatics -- but you'll have to pay full price.